Edelweiss Bike Travel Offers Best of Greece Tour

One For the Bucket List

Edelweiss Bike Travel has been offering guided tours since 1980 – both self-guided and custom tours, with the option to rent a bike for the occasion.

Considered on their website to be “worldwide the #1 in guided motorcycle and scooter tours,” Edelweiss Bike Travel now has an option to celebrate the best of Greece – and the views are absolutely gorgeous.

Rainer Buck, Managing Director of Edelweiss Bike Travel, agrees with us – apparently Greece is one of his top 3 riding destinations in the world. He says in a report from Rider Magazine that it’s “like a mountain range was dropped into the sea.”

The report states that the 14-day tour will kick off in 2022, with the days being scheduled for May 15-28.

“In the fourteen days, you will get to know everything that defines real Greece: 3000 years of culture, stunning nature, excellent food, and extremely friendly people, not to mention the always beautiful weather and the wonderfully winding, mostly empty and always panoramic roads who really enjoy riding a motorcycle,” comments the Edelweiss Bike Travel website. “…And every time you sit in a kafenion and enjoy your espresso, you can look forward to being on tour in a paradise like Greece. If the ancient Greeks only knew …”

Here’s a list of further specs:

DURATION

14 days vacation, 12 riding days

ROUTE

Total distance

2264-2916 km, 1407-1812 miles

Daily distances

90-348 km, 56-216 miles

REST DAY

Metsovo

Vytina

Monemvasia

HIGHLIGHTS

“…unique evidence of high Greek culture such as Delphi, Olympia or the amphitheater of Epidaurus, Athens with its inexhaustible culture and history, the dizzying Meteora monasteries built on high cliffs, the super bridge over the Gulf of Corinth, the beautiful island of Lefkada”

MINIMUM PARTICIPANTS

6

Sounds like fun, and I’ll be checking this particular tour out over the holidays.

Let us know what you think; we’ve made sure to include the article’s amazing collection of photos for you to take a peek at. If you’re like me, the front yard has more snow than respectability, so staring at sunny locations like this up the vitamin D levels rather nicely in the meantime.

Comment below, check out other newsies that we’ve posted for your reading pleasure, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

