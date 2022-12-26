Ducati’s New Replica Bikes Sold Out in Hours

When Ducati won this 2022’s World Grand Prix Championship, it wasn’t just a single win for Bologna’s favorite bike brand.

This year was the first year in the history of MotoGP that a rider and a bike from the same nation won the world title – and with both Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (#63) and Álvaro Bautista (#19) now in the good books for their prowess behind the wheel, it’s no wonder that Team Red’s celebratory fleet of bikes got snatched up.

They’ll probably appreciate in the coming years, too, if their owners are lucky.

Ducati’s Championhip for 2022! Media sourced from Ducati’s website.

As for what they’re getting, Ducati’s press release tells us they’ve decked out their iconic 2022 Panigale V4 S, capable of 210hp @ 12,500rpm and 90.6 ft-lbs of torquedos @ 11,000rpm.

Added to both limited edition fleets are a very nice “dry clutch, Akrapovič street-legal silencer, Brembo Stylema® R calipers with MCS pump, Rizoma billet aluminum adjustable footpegs and racing plexiglass” – and that’s not even touching on the carbon fiber on the brake manifolds, rear exhaust manifolds’ heat shield, alternator cover, mudguards and swingarm cover.

Ducati’s Championhip replicae, featuring both bikes that made the win for 2022 (re. Bautista and Bagnaia). Media sourced from Ducati’s website.

“2022 has been an incredible year for Ducati both on the track and in the market, confirming the integration and continuous transfer of technology and expertise between production and racing that is unparalleled in the world of motorcycling,” concurs Francesco Milicia, the VP of Global Sales & After Sales for Ducati.

“…we also wanted to pay homage to our history, recalling with both replicas the founding of Ducati, which dates back to 1926″.

A hefty congrats from team WBW, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the Italians get up to as we smack into 2023 in just under a week!

