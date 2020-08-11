MV Agusta and Akrapovic Announced a Partnership

MV Agusta Bikes Just got Better

Akrapovic exhausts are fantastic and now MV Agusta and Akrapovic have inked a partnership that will put the company’s exhausts on MV Agusta bikes, according to Motocilismo.

This is good news, but what’s even better is that the Akrapovic exhausts that are going on MV Agusta bikes through this partnership will be exclusive to MV Agusta. This means you won’t we able to get the same exhaust fitted to your machine. It’s a smart way for MV Agusta to make its machines a little bit more exclusive.

“Sound is an integral part of the MV Agusta experience,” said Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta. “It’s a key element of [our] style to which we devote a lot of attention. Our three and four cylinders have distinct and absolutely unique personalities.”

Sardarov went on to say that he sees a partnership between his company and Akrapovic to be a very natural one, and something that makes absolute sense for both brands.

“Akrapovic is extremely happy with this new chapter in its history,” said Uros Rosa, CEO of Akrapovic. He went on to say that he considered this move to be a step in the right direction for furthering the brand and the efforts of the company.