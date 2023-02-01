Ducati’s 2023 Desertx and Diavel V4 to Carry Turn-By-Turn Navigation

You remember how successful Ducati’s 2023 World Premiere was?

Well, the Bologna-based bike builders just punted out the very first bike in Team Red ranks to carry Turn-By-Turn navigation technology – and we’re told the neat system will be in the DesertX (as well as the Diavel V4… plus “other models in the Ducati range”).

As we stated in our coverage of Mips’ Safety Symposium, rider protection and security is a big topic here at WBW; anything that can successfully create a minimalistic connection between rider, software and bike for the sake of a safe scoot is something worth looking into.

Very nice.

So how how will Ducati‘s neat, new safety innovation work?

A view of Ducati’s Turn-By-Turn navagation system, new to the DesertX (and soon the Diavel V4, among others). Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

She’s apparently integrated into the new DesertX, and will involve both Ducati’s Multimedia System and the Ducati Link App, aligning to show directives via the bike’s TFT screen “without the need for any external devices.”

“The system relies on the Bluetooth connection between the smartphone (iOS or Android) bike and the earphones on the rider’s and passenger’s helmets through the Ducati Multimedia System (accessory to be purchased separately), which shows notifications on the instrument panel regarding phone calls, messages/emails received and listening to music on the smartphone,” explains the recent Ducati press release.

Heads up, you’ll need both the Ducati Link App and the user license activation to use Turn-By-Turn; once you input your desired pins, the experience is pretty much as hands-free as it gets, and you’re good to go on your next hill-honoring hoon.

What do you think? Is Turn-By-Turn a navigation system you can get behind?

What do you think? Is Turn-By-Turn a navigation system you can get behind?