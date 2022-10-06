Ducati: World Première Episode 4 Postponed

In a surprising, short press release, Ducati has just told us that Episode 4 of the 2023 Ducati World Première will be moved to a time that’s still pending for the Team Red ranks.

“Ducati informs the press that Episode 4 of the Ducati World Première web series 2023 – scheduled for Friday, October 7 – has been postponed to a date to be determined,” states the press release.

That’s all we’re given.

Ducati’s Multistrada V4 Rally, revealed at their 2022 World Première. Media sourced from Ducati.

Episode Four – titled ‘This is Racing’ – rounds up the previous three episodes: Episode One, ‘The Unexpected,’ which featured a collaboration for a limited edition Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini (created next to a Huracán STO); Episode Two, ‘Mad for Fun,’ which showed off a track-happy, yet versatile Monster SP; and Episode Three, ‘Unlock Earth,’ which premiered the ultimate Multistrada V4 Rally.

Ducati’s Monster SP, revealed at their 2022 World Première. Media sourced from Ducati.

Here’s the 2023 Episodial lineup as of a few hours ago; any dates that are (and could be) potentially affected have been marked accordingly:

Episode 1: ‘The Unexpected’ – 2 September 2022

Episode 2: ‘Ready for More?’ – 15 September 2022

Episode 3: ‘Unlock Earth’ – 29 September 2022

Episode 4: ‘This is Racing’ – TBD

Episode 5: ‘Push Forward’ – 20 October 2022?

Episode 6: ‘Dare to be Bold’ – 28 October 2022?

Episode 7: ‘Next Gen Freedom’ – 7 November 2022?

Ducati’s Panigale V4 SP2, revealed at their 2022 World Première. Media sourced from Ducati.

With Episode 4 flaunting the title ‘This is Racing,’ we can only imagine that the bike affected is some kind of SuperSport, SuperLeggera, or Panigale. Considering 2022’s World Première Episode 9 featured an updated Panigale, we’re expecting updates / changes in the former two camps.

Stay tuned via our newsletter, where we will be sure to update you on anything we hear from Ducati regarding Episode 4; in the meantime, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.