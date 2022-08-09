Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··2 min read

Ducati: 2023 World Première to Feature a New Bike

'Secret Room' Scrambler to be Featured in Last Episode

A frontal view of the iconic Ducati head fairing. Media sourced from RideApart.
Ducati’s getting ready to start the next iteration of their world-famous World Première – and judging by the title of the last episode, we could be getting a brand new machine for Team Red’s ranks, just in time for this year’s EICMA

Ducati's Desert X. Media sourced from Top Speed
A report from Motorcycle.com shows some sleuthing already in the works; Ducati has hinted at the machine sitting pretty for their last episode, saying ‘it’s a model that was previewed for visitors at World Ducati Week.’

World Ducati Week. Media sourced from Ducati's Facebook page.
If you recall, this year’s WDW was a record-breaking event, with over ‘80,000 attendees, with representations from over 83 countries and over 6 million hits from Ducatisti on social media.’

Amidst all the festivities and fireworks was slipped a little, concealed corner known only as ‘the Secret Chamber / the Secret Room.’

In this room lay new, unseen prototypes and production-ready models dormant for loyal Ducatisti to behold. 

A view of the Ducati World Premiere for 2023. Media sourced from Ducati.
This year, those lucky few reported a glimpse of a scrambler soon to be debuted at EICMA – and that’s not all. 

Motorcycle.com has also taken a gander at vehicle certification documents in Australia, which show a new Monster SP on the way; it makes sense, then, that this monster would also be shown at the Première. 

Ducati's Panigale, which is due for an update. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.
To add to this, a new Ducati Panigale V4 R has surfaced on Ducati’s online owner manual database, showing yet another model possible to be debuted. 

Here’s the order of the series, according to Ducati’s website:

Episode 1: ‘The Unexpected’ – 2 September 2022

Episode 2: ‘Ready for More?’ – 15 September 2022 

Episode 3: ‘Unlock Earth’ – 29 September 2022 

Episode 4: ‘This is Racing’ – 7 October 2022

Episode 5: ‘Push Forward’ – 20 October 2022 

Episode 6: ‘Dare to be Bold’ – 28 October 2022

Episode 7: ‘Next Gen Freedom’ – 7 November 2022

A view of the Ducati World Premiere for 2023. Media sourced from Ducati.
A view of the Ducati World Premiere run-down for 2023. Media sourced from Ducati.

With the World Première running from September 2nd to November 7th, we’ve got less than a month to the 2023 startling line.

Stay tuned for updates (as there’s always something that’s leaked prior to the big date), and as ever – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from RideApart, Top Speed, MCNMotorcycle.com, and Ducati*