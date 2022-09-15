Ducati World Premiere: Episode 2, ‘Mad For Fun’ with the Monster SP

Just this morning, Ducati dropped a new machine to grace Episode 2 of the 2023 Ducati World Premiere – and it’s a souped-up Monster SP for the hooning ‘Monsteristi’ masses (yes, Ducati coined the term in this press release…and yes, we’re using it).

Ducati’s Episode 2 of their 2023 World Premiere has bred a Monster SP for Ducatisti…or ‘Monsteristi.’ Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

If you’re not quite familiar with the ‘SP’ moniker, it stands for ‘Sport Production’ – also known as Ducati’s highest-end variant of the model.

You can imagine, then, with Ducati experiencing a myriad successes on the MotoGP track, that the brand would spare no expense to trick this pony out to fit the label.

Ducati’s Episode 2 of their 2023 World Premiere has bred a Monster SP for Ducatisti…or ‘Monsteristi.’ Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

For the Monster SP, Team Red chose MotoGP-inspired livery, as well as ‘Brembo Stylema® front calipers, Termignoni homologated silencer, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, steering damper and lithium battery.’

Ducati also tweaked the electronics of this particular unit; now, every Ride Mode including the new ‘Wet’ Mode) is recalibrated to be ‘sportier’ with better braking capability, reduced load transfers and greater precision.

Ducati’s Episode 2 of their 2023 World Premiere has bred a Monster SP for Ducatisti…or ‘Monsteristi.’ Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

All of this adds the perfect amount of ‘zhuzh’ to the

Superbike-derived chassis and the OG, 11° Testastretta heart pumping out 937cc, 111hp and 69 lbs-ft of yank – all a fantastic amount of juice to dress the new Launch Control and improved lean angle.

What do you think?

Ducati’s Episode 2 of their 2023 World Premiere has bred a Monster SP for Ducatisti…or ‘Monsteristi.’ Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

We’ll keep you updated on the rest of the 2023 DWP episodes as they trickle down the pipeline; comment down below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.