Ducati: Two New Replica Limited Edition Bikes!

From recent MotoGP and WorldSBK titles, to the successful 2023 World Premiere and subsequent preparation for MotoE as official supplier, Italian bike brand Ducati has had their fingers in more than a few pots – and now, they’re shoving a few more fingers in to commemorate the year’s triumphs.

Enter the fingers in question – Two limited-edition replicas from the brand’s MotoGP and WorldSBK OG winning bikes, christened the Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica

According to the relevant press release, only 260 of each model will be made, with every unit showing off prime bragging rights: The exclusive signature of Francesco Bagnaia Alvaro Bautista (covered by a clear coat of varnish, of course).

The all-new The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica. Media sourced from Ducati’s relevant press release.

Both bikes will also showcase the same liveries as the original machines ridden in MotoGP and WorldSBK, and will have “an authenticity certificate, dedicated technical equipment and packing case” as well as a custom bike cover and Ducati’s Data Analyser+ data acquisition system to complement each member of the limited edition fleet.

The all-new Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica. Media sourced from Ducati.

Perks for these builds include “a billet aluminum upper clamp with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number,” as well as the necessary nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, a beauty Akrapovič street-legal silencer (4.4 lbs lighter than what a Panigale V4 would typically have), and Brembo stopping power with Stylema® R calipers.

Add the armfuls of carbon fiber (“rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, front and rear fenders, and front brake ducts”) and “MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster, Rizoma billet aluminum adjustable footpegs and racing plexiglass,” and you’ve got a brilliant merge between Ducati’s supersport of choice and the iconic machines that set a historic precedent for the Bologna-based bike brand.

Bautista, the 2022 World Champion for Ducati ni WorldSBK! Media sourced from Ducati’s Twitter.

Obviously, getting your yoinkers on a Ducati masterpiece like this won’t be a bargain; we’re told United States pricing for the special series will begin at an MSRP of $63,000 USD ($73,000 CAD).

Save your pennies, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.