DRAG RACE: Suzuki GSXR 600 vs McLaren 570S vs Yamaha Raptor

In an adrenaline-pumping showdown brought to us by the OFFICIALLY GASSED – OG YouTube channel, three formidable machines went head-to-head in a series of epic drag races. This fierce competition brought together a super sports bike, a supercar, and a super quad. But before you go and watch the video, let’s take a look at the contenders first.

The superbike in the video is a Suzuki GSXR 600, a 600cc four-cylinder naturally aspirated beast that delivered 125 brake horsepower. While this bike remained mostly stock, it was equipped with a Lex Tech straight-through exhaust system for added power. With the rider weighing around 75 kg, the bike’s total weight with rider was 262 kg, resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 477 brake horsepower per ton.

Next up is a modified Yamaha Raptor with a jaw-dropping 1000cc four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine generating 198 brake horsepower. This quad underwent a significant transformation, boasting a 1000cc engine from a 2020 Yamaha R1 superbike. With a lightweight design and a weight of approximately 220 kg (with rider), the quad achieved a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 655 brake horsepower per ton.

Last on the list is the McLaren 570S, powered by a 3.8-liter V8 twin-turbo engine producing a whopping 570 brake horsepower. With its cutting-edge engineering and aerodynamics, this supercar was designed for pure speed and performance. It rolls on Michelin PS4 street tires, weighing in at 1450 kg, boasting a power-to-weight ratio of 393 brake horsepower per ton.

Watch the video to see which one emerged as the victor in this showdown between a supercar, super sports bike, and super quad!