Drag Race: Red Bull Pits MotoGP Bike Against F1 and Rally Cars

Red Bull has gone and usurped a quarter-mile drag strip so that they can run a speed test – and while that sentence itself boasts nothing out of the ordinary, the machines chosen for the honors are quite another matter.

A MotoGP bike, a Formula One racer, two Rally cars and a 2,040hp SuperVan try drag racing. Media sourced from Red Bull on Youtube.

Here’s a list of the rev-happy monsters chosen to blast the straightaway, in order of the above photo:

A 1,500kW (2,040hp) E-Transit Ford SuperVan 4.2, driven by Romain Dumas 🇫🇷 2019 FIA World Rallycross champ Timmy Hansen set with his Rally Championship Car 🇸🇪 M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Adrien Fourmaux in his built-for-start-line-acceleration WRC Rally1 Hybrid car 🇫🇷 (additional mention of drivers includes Matt Jones and CarWow’s Mat Watson) Dani Pedrosa and his bonkers MotoGP Red Bull Factory Racing KTM RC16 🇪🇸 Liam Lawson aboard Sebastien Vettel’s 2012 Championship-winning Formula One RB8 🇳🇿

With a lineup like this, a few choice English phrases come to mind, “off your rocker” and “bat out of Hell” being but a few.

Fancy a guess at who bit pavement the hardest?

Big congrats to Dani Pedrosa and his RC16, having made his Red Bull Racing team proud by snatching up all three first-place spots in the event! Honorable mention goes to the Ford SuperVan 4.2, whose yank-ey electric torquedos beat all cars in the competition while simultaneously giving Jones a reason or two to change pants.

Matt is in the Super Van. Media sourced from Youtube.

What do you think of Red Bull’s drag race?