Diavel for Bentley: Ducati Partners Up for Limited Diavel V4 Series

Bentley X Ducati Limited Editon Diavel V4 fleet will be a 500 + 50 numbered series inspired by the Batur

500 bikes will be built for the main series (Diavel for Bentley), and an extra 50 will be reserved for Bentley Mulliner customers, built to order with input from Ducati Designers (Diavel for Bentley Mulliner)

All bikes to show off Bentley “Scarab Green” livery

MSRP to start from $70,000 USD

Deliveries beginning in Q3 of 2024

Bologna’s best has partnered with Bentley for a limited series of their award-winning Diavel V4.

Bentley’s iconic Scarab Green has officially settled into the motorcycling world, and Ducati’s iconic Diavel V4 has been the lucky revver chosen for carrying the luxurious livery.

Per Ducati’s precious experience with supercars (Lamborghini), the all-new “Diavel for Bentley” series is a fleet created to continue Team Red’s reputation for “performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.”

A view of Ducati’s limited series Diavel V4. Media provided by Ducati.

The “Bentley” part

The fleet makes use of Ducati’s iconic Diavel V4, connecting the potential for 168hp @ 10,750rpm and 93 lb-ft @ 7500rpm with elements from Bentley’s “most powerful car ever:” The Batur, created with the expertise of Mulliner, “the oldest coach builder in the world and Bentley’s in-house bespoke division.”

Like the Batur, this limited series batch of bikes will roll out on forged rims colored in a partial scheme with “Dark Titanium Satin.” The Diavel’s massive front air intakes have also been tweaked to mimic the car’s front grille, with front mudguard, bodywork, and upper tank inspired by the Batur’s front bonnet ribs.

“Diavel by Bentley” bikes also draw on the Batur’s rear extractor to inspire the bike’s single-seater tail, a unit with a saddle dressed in Alcantara black and red to recall the Batur’s own seats.

A view of Ducati’s limited series Diavel V4. Media provided by Ducati.

Where’s the carbon fiber?

Naturally, this wouldn’t be a luxury build without Ducati chucking a bit of carbon fiber componentry at the thing.

Here’s what we’ve got for carbon fiber elements:

Fenders

Headlamp cover

Engine

Exhaust

Radiator covers

Radiator shrouds

Side panels

Tailpiece

A view of Ducati’s limited series Diavel V4. Media provided by Ducati.

Extra fixin’s

Expect each one of these precious “Diavel for Bentley” V4 pretties to come with the following:

A certificate of authenticity

A passenger seat

A motorcycle cover

A plate showing the model number and production number

A special “Diavel for Bentley” animation that shows when starting up the bike

Delivery in a personalized wooden case

Should you get your hands on a Ducati X Bentley Diavel V4, as an owner, you will have exclusive access to a special matchy-matchy helmet and technical jacket from Ducati’s Capsule Collection.

Deliveries of the new Diavel for Bentley are scheduled for Q3 of 2024, with “Diavel for Bentley” starting at an MSRP of $70,000 USD and “Diavel for Bentley Mulliner” starting at an MSRP of $90,000 USD – that’s including that jacket/helmet combo, by the way.

What do you think of the new, limited edition series of “Diavel for Bentley/Mulliner?”