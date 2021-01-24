Deals We Love This Week: Select AGV Helmets Up to 37% Off

Some Great Helmets at a Great Discount

AGV makes some fantastic motorcycle helmets, and we’ve tested plenty of them. Right now you can get a fantastic discount on many different AGV lids. The brand’s products are for sale at Revzilla right now. The retailer has marked AGV helmets down by quite a lot. There’s plenty that are 20 percent off, but some are 35 percent or more.

If you want to see all of the AGV helmet deals that are on Revzilla’s site right now, then click here. However, I’ve pulled my favorite top five AGV helmets and listed them below.

AGV X3000 Nieto Tribute Helmet

Regular Price: $599.95, Sale Price: $379.99 (37% Off)

If you’re looking for retro style and modern construction, then give the AGV X3000 helmet a go. Of all of the graphics that this helmet is sold with, I like the Nieto Tribute you see above. This helmet comes with a fiberglass shell, vents for airflow, premium leather and suede interior that’s removable and washable, and a chin strap with a double D-ring retention system. The helmet is 37 percent off right now, so you’ll save $220.

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Solid Helmet

Regular Price: $749.95, Sale Price: $599.96 (20% Off)

The AGV Sportmodular is a helmet that we hold in high regard. The helmet features a carbon fiber shell, five-density EPS, carbon fiber chin bar, plenty of vents for airflow, adjustable integrated spoiler, removable nose guard, removable wind deflector, GT3 face shield, inner sun shield, and a Shalimar and Nabuk neck roll. Overall, it’s one of the best modular helmets on the market, and right now it’s 20 percent off, which means you’ll save $150.

AGV Corsa R Helmet

Regular Price: $799.95, Sale Price: $639.96 (20% Off)

The AGV Corsa R helmet is another great option for pretty much any rider. It offers a lot of great features and construction for the money. This helmet comes with a carbon/aramidic/fiberglass shell, multi-density EPS, an advanced ventilation system for airflow, Pinlock ready face shield Max Vision Pinlock insert lens, reversible (cool and warm) helmet liner, and a double D-ring retention system. This helmet is currently 20 percent off, which means you’ll save $160.

AGV K1 Gothic 46 Helmet

Regular Price: $279.95, Sale Price: $199.99 (29% Off)

The AGV K1 helmet with the Gothic 46 graphic is another option for those sport riders out there. This helmet is one of the better full-face helmets at this price point. It features a High Resistance Thermoplastic Resin shell, an EPS layer, a ventilation system for airflow, a micro-opening visor, a removable and washable interior, and a double D-ring retention system. Right now the helmet is 29 percent off, which will save you $80.

AGV AX9 Helmet

Regular Price: $499.95, Sale Price: $349.99 (30% Off)

Are you looking for a good ADV helmet? Then look no further than the AGV AX9 helmet. This helmet offers a high-quality carbon-aramid-fiberglass shell, a removable chin vent guard, several other vents for superior airflow, a Panoramic Pinlock visor, adjustable peak, speaker pockets, and a double D-ring retention system. The helmet features a 30 percent discount, which will save you about $150.