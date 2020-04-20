Deals We Love This Week: Select AGV Helmets at Massive Discounts

Some Top Helmets for Less Money

If you’re looking for the best helmets out there for a very reasonable price, then you should check out AGV’s products available at Revzilla. This week the company is offering 20 percent off special AGV lids for a limited time, and there are tons of other helmets from the brand that are marked down over 50 percent in some cases.

With the serious discounts on theses helmets, they had to be my pick this week when I looked at awesome deals that are out there. If you want to see all the AGV helmets on sale, click the link in the paragraph above. If you want to see what helmet deals from AGV caught my eye, keep scrolling.

AGV X70 Trofeo Helmet

Regular Price: $229.95, Sale Price: $129.96 (57% Off)

The classic three-quarter, open-face style helmet isn’t the most advanced nor the safest option out there, but it’s still a good one and AGV’s take on it is excellent. The X70 Trofeo Helmet is a great little open-face lid with a fiberglass shell that comes in three sizes, an interior made of eco-leather and smooth fabric with an embossed logo, and a double D-ring retention system. The interior is removable for easy cleaning. This helmet is currently 57 percent off, which means you’ll save about $130.

AGV AX9 Pacific Road Helmet

Regular Price: $549.95, Sale Price: $299.99 (45% Off)

If you want an adventure lid from AGV, then you need to check out the AX9 helmet from the company. This helmet features a lightweight carbon-fiber-aramid-fiberglass blended shell that comes in three sizes. It also has a tool-less removable chin vent guard, plenty of other vents, a panoramic Pinlock-ready visor, adjustable peak, doubled-ring chin strap, and speaker pockets. The helmet is currently 45 percent off right now at Revzilla. That’s a significant discount and will save you about $250.

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Hi-Viz Helmet

Regular Price: $849.95, Sale Price: $499.99 (41% Off)

The AGV Sportmodular helmet is one of the better lids out there right now in the modular helmet category. The helmet offers a carbon fiber shell that comes in three sizes, five-density EPS that comes in four sizes, a carbon fiber chin bar, metal latching mechanism for the chin bar, superior ventilation, adjustable rear spoiler, removable nose guard, neck roll, Ritmo fabric cheek pad, eyeglasses friendly, Pinlock visor, and internal sun shield. Revzilla has it 41 percent off right now, which will save you about $350.

AGV X3000 Super AGV Helmet

Regular Price: $449.95, Sale Price: $249.99 (44% Off)

Want a full-face lid, but also want something with retro styling? The X3000 Super AGV Helmet is here for you. This helmet is available in a variety of colors and offers some good features including a composite fiberglass shell that comes in three sizes, air vents, a leather and suede interior with an embroidered logo that’s removable for easy cleaning, and a double D-ring chin strap. Pair all that with killer retro style, and you have an awesome lid. Right now it’s 44 percent off, which will save you $200.

AGV Pista GP R Carbon Helmet

Regular Price: $1,399.95, Sale Price: $999.99 (29% Off)

Looking for a race-ready, top-of-the-line helmet? The AGV Pista GP-R Carbon is the helmet for you. It’s designed for the best racers on the track. The helmet comes with a carbon fiber shell offered in four sizes, five-density EPS, excellent ventilation, a fully-removable MotoGP hydration system, Pinlock visor, tool-free visor release system, removable and washable interior padding, neck roll, Shalimar fabric cheek pads, patented crown structure, removable nose guard and wind protector, and a double D-ring retention system.