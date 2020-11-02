Deals We Love This Week: Revzilla Starts It’s Holiday Deals Already

Markdowns on Pretty Much Everything

Revzilla has officially gotten into the swing of the season a little early. Despite the fact that the holidays are still quite a way off, the company already has 2020 holiday deals up on its website.

There are plenty of helmets on sale, but there’s also a long list of riding gear, parts, and accessories. To see the full list of gear that’s marked down for the holidays, you can click here.

While you can comb through the listings for quite a while, I’ve also pulled some of the best deals and placed them below. These are just really scratching the surface of what the retailer has for sale, though. So don’t just check my selection below.

Roland Sands Mia Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $525.00, Sale Price: $249.99 (52% Off)

The Roland Sands Mia Women’s Jacket is a fantastic jacket made of oiled buffalo leather. It has an aggressive riding fit, cool core mesh liner with moisture-wicking properties, rotated pre-curved sleeves, back gussets so you can move easily, quilt stitching accents at the shoulders and back, a waterproof liner, several zippered pockets, CE armor in the elbows and shoulders, and a pocket for a back protector. The jacket is 52 percent off, and that will save you $275.

Roland Sands Jagger Jacket

Regular Price: $550.00, Sale Price: $249.99 (55% Off)

The Roland Sands Design Jagger Jacket is another great jacket that features premium oiled buffalo leather. It has an aggressive fit with zippered shoulder vents, cool core mesh liner with moisture-wicking properties, rotated pre-curved sleeves, back gusset with zippered vents, cafe-style collar, CE armor in the elbows and shoulders, and a pocket for a back protector. There’s also a removable and wearable waterproof softshell hoody. The jacket is 55 percent off, which will save you $300.

Roland Sands Mojave Boots

Regular Price: $300.00, Sale Price: $149.99 (50% Off)

If you need some great boots for a good price, then check out the Roland Sands Mojave Boots. They feature 100 percent top-grain cowhide construction, waterproof Hipora liner with a gusseted tongue, reinforced shank, tow box, ankle, and lateral support, Vibram soles, waxed laces, and a Roland Sands proprietary insole. The boots are currently 50 percent off, so you’ll save $150.

Rokker RokkerTech Jacket

Regular Price: $599.00, Sale Price: $279.00 (47% Off)

If you’re looking for a lightweight jacket for riding, then the Rokker Rokkertech Jacket is for you. This jacket features a regular fit with 14-ounce coated denim with high-abrasion resistant fibers and stretch materials. The jacket also features pockets for D30 armor (included) at the elbows, shoulders, and back. The jacket also features zippered inside pockets and bottom buttons made of rubber to avoid scratching your bike. The jacket is currently 47 percent off, which will save you $279.

Rokker RokkerTech Super Slim Jeans

Regular Price: $479.00, Sale Price: $335.30 (30% Off)

The Rokker Rokkertech Super Slim Jeans are a great pair of jeans if the slim fit is your style. These jeans feature only one tough layer for comfort. They’re made of UHMWPE, which is 15 times stronger than steel and highly abrasion-resistant. There are pockets for optional hip and knee protection, no rivets that can scratch your bike, and a button fly. They will also ship with a Rokker t-shirt. The jeans are 30 percent off right now, which means you’ll save $144.