Deals We Love This Week: Motorcycle Shoes, Helmets, and Jackets up to 50% Off

Get Your Deals Now Before Riding Weather Hits

It’s darn cold this week across the nation. And many folks (including myself) are praying for it to warm up so we can go ride. Warm weather will come, I promise, but while we’re all waiting for it to make it here, you might as well nab some discounted gear from Revzilla.

The company has some fantastic deals right now on motorcycle shoes, motorcycle jackets, and motorcycle helmets. Some things are marked down 50 percent, which means you can save hundreds of dollars. I’ve pulled my top five favorites from what’s on sale in Revzilla’s weekly sale items roundup and profiled them below. If you want to see all of the pieces of gear on sale this week, click here.

AGV Corsa R Supersport Helmet

Regular Price: $899.95, Sale Price: $599.99 (33% Off)

AGV ‘s Corsa R Supersport Helmet offers a fantastic package for anyone who has an intermediate oval head shape. The helmet features a carbon/aramidic/fiberglass shell that comes in four sizes, multi-density EPS, integrated ventilation system for airflow, optical class 1 face shield, extra quick release system for the face shield (tool-free), includes a Max Vision Pinlock insert lens, and has a removable and washable reversible interior liner with a warm-weather side and a cold-weather side. Right now the helmet is 33 percent off, which means you’ll save about $300.

LS2 Xtra Carbon Helmet

Regular Price: $399.98, Sale Price: $199.99 (50% Off)

If you’re the kind of rider that loves vintage style but not vintage helmet construction (hey, me too) then you’ll love the LS2 Xtra Carbon helmet designed for long oval heads. It blends retro styling with modern materials. What you get is a 100 percent carbon fiber shell that comes in three different shell sizes, included short and long peak visors, removable and washable moisture-wicking liner, and DOT and ECE approval. The motorcycle helmet is currently 50 percent off, so you’ll save around $200.

Rokker City Shoes

Regular Price: $399.00, Sale Price: $199.00 (50% Off)

Designed to provide you a stylish shoe both on and off the bike, the Rokker City Shoes take the idea of a riding shoe to another level. The construction is a durable cowhide leather put together (handmade in Portugal) in a way that still makes the shoe breathable. The shoes feature a shock-absorption insole and ankle, heel, and toe protection. Right now, Revzilla has these marked down by 50 percent, so you’ll save about $200.

Dainese Bardo Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $599.95, Sale Price: $419.97 (30% Off)

Perforated leather jackets are lovely riding jackets in the warmer months of the year. The Dainese BArdo Perforated Jacket is a perfect example. Made of Artemide refined full-grain perforated cowhide leather with a TechFrame internal liner, this jacket is built for the road. It features numerous pockets, CE certification, jacket-to-pants fastening system, neck adjustment, waist adjustment, zippered cuffs, reflective inserts, and a pocket for a back protector should you want to add one. Right now it’s 30 percent off, which means you’ll save right around $180.

Rokker RokkerTech Jacket

Regular Price: $599.00, Sale Price: $320.00 (47% Off)

Another case of vintage styling combined with modern construction, the Rokker RokkerTech Jacket is a textile riding jacket that looks great no matter where you go. The jacket features 14-ounce coated denim with high abrasion resistance UHMWPE fibers and stretch-panels for comfort. There are pockets for armor (D30 armor included) at the back, elbows, and shoulders. There are numerous pockets and the buttons have a rubber coating to keep from scratching your bike’s paint. Right now this jacket is 47 percent off, which means you’ll save $280.