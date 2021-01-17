Deals We Love This Week: Motorcycle Helmet Closeouts

Get Up to 60% Off Select Helmets

We’re in an interesting time of the year right now, when it’s cold for much of the country and many of the sales for the holidays are over. Don’t despair! If you missed the holiday deals this year, there are still some great deals to be had because retailers are trying to offload gear that didn’t sell.

A lot of times there’s plenty of good gear that simply didn’t sell, and that means you can snag some of these items for a really good price. Right now, Revzilla has some fantastic helmet closeout deals going on, with deals up to 60 percent off retail price. That’s good news for you, and below you’ll find my top picks. If you’d like to see all motorcycle helmet closeouts available, click here. Otherwise, keep scrolling.

Schuberth M1 Helmet

Regular Price: $499.00, Sale Price: $199.99 (60% Off)

The Schuberth M1 Helmet is a great option if you’re looking for a modern open face helmet. The good news about this helmet right now is that it can be had for a really reasonable price because it’s a whopping 60 percent off, saving you a full $300. The helmet comes with a round-oval head shape, an aerodynamic design, Pinlock ready face shield, internal sun shield, vents for airflow, and pre-installed speakers and microphone so you can add an SRC system. The bad news is that there’s only small and extra small available right now.

AGV K1 Winter Test 2015 Helmet

Regular Price: $279.95, Sale Price: $199.99 (29% Off)

Another impressive helmet is the AGV K1 helmet. Right now, the Winter Test 2015 graphic is for sale. It’s currently 29 percent off, which means you’ll save $80. The helmet comes with an intermediate oval head shape, a thermoplastic resin shell, integrated ventilation, a scratch and fog-resistant face shield, a fully removable and washable interior liner, and a double D-ring chin strap closure system.

Arai Classic-V Helmet

Regular Price: $469.95, Sale Price: $249.99 (47% Off)

After a premium helmet with retro style? The Arai Classic V Helmet is for you. This helmet blends classic 3/4 open face helmet design with modern construction. Right new Revzilla has it marked down by 47 percent, which will save you $220. The helmet comes with Arai’s PB-cLc shell, faux leather edge trim, hidden ventilation, multi-density EPS, a five-snap system for accessories, goggle strap holder, and an anti-microbial interior.

HJC RPHA 11 Pro Mike Wazowski Helmet

Regular Price: $619.99, Sale Price: $495.99 (20% Off)

The HJC RPHA 11 Pro Mike Wazowski Helmet adds a wild graphic to a wonderful helmet from HJC. The helmet features a graphic of comical green cyclops. The helmet itself is a typical RPHA 11 Pro from HJC, which is top-quality. The helmet comes with a special fiberglass shell, a wide eye-port, a high-quality ventilation system, Pinlock ready face shield, a removable and washable interior, built-in speaker pockets, and a breath guard and chin curtain. It’s 20 percent off, and you’ll save $125.

AGV Pista GP R Carbon Helmet

Regular Price: $1,399.95, Sale Price: $999.99 (30% Off)

Get ready to race with the AGV Pista GP R Carbon Helmet. This helmet is designed to be extremely lightweight and ready for any racer who wants to go rip around a track at any speed. The helmet comes with a full carbon fiber shell, dual-density EPS, plenty of venting, Pinlock visor, MotoGP-developed washable interior, nose guard, wind deflector, and a special patented crown structure with unique microfiber material. It’s a pricey helmet, but it’s 30 percent off right now.