Deals We Love This Week: Labor Day Bull-it Jeans Discounts

There are plenty of killer Labor Day deals going on right now, and you should make a point of checking them out before they’re gone. Revzilla has a long list of items on sale right now for Labor Day, but one that caught my eye was the Bull-it jeans discounts.

The brand has tons of jeans that are currently at closeout prices. This means you can get up to 50 percent off a good pair of riding jeans. I have collected the most heavily discounted jeans worth wearing from Bull-it below. Check out these picks, and if you’re not seeing something that works for you, then check out all of the jeans on sale.

Bull-it SR6 Cargo Pants 2016

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $94.99 (50% Off)

The Bull-it SR6 Cargo Pants have a slim fit at the waist, hips, and thigh. They’re a straight-leg pair of pants made of 12-ounce cotton twill. They can be worn inside or outside pretty much any pair of boots. The pants feature YKK zippers, multiple cargo-style pockets, and Covec thermal barrier and abrasion barrier. The pants are currently offered at 50 percent off, which means you’ll save around $95.

Bull-it SR6 Straight Jeans 2016

Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $94.99 (47% Off)

If cargo pants aren’t your thing, then these Bull-it SR6 straight cut jeans might be exactly what you’re looking for. They offer 12-ounce cotton twill or denim depending on the color, a traditional five-pocket design, YKK zippers, and Covec internal thermal barrier and abrasion resistant barrier. The abrasion-resistant barrier covers 60 percent of the jeans and there are pockets for additional CE approved armor that you can add. The jeans are currently 47 percent off, which means you’ll save right around $85.

Bull-it SR6 Sidewinder Jeans 2016

Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $94.99 (47% Off)

The Bull-it SR6 Sidewinder jeans are another great option. They feature a traditional five-pocket design with 12-ounce cotton denim, YKK zippers, pockets for CE armor, red accent stitching in a few places, and a water-repellent finish. These jeans have a slightly more relaxed fit than some of the others on this list. Right now they’re 47 percent off, which means you’ll save right around $85.

Bull-it SR6 Straight Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $107.99 (43% Off)

If you’re not into the more relaxed fit of the Sidewinder jeans, then you should check out the Bull-it SR6 Straight Jeans. These jeans are a snugger fit, and they still offer very good protection and features. These include a five-pocket design, triple stitching, YKK zippers, a Covec thermal liner, and a Covec abrasion layer on 60 percent of the jeans. The jeans are currently 43 percent off right now, which means you’ll save about $82.

Bull-it SP120 Lite Heritage Straight Fit Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $129.99 (32% Off)

Last but certainly not least are the Bull-it SP120 Lite Heritage Straight jeans. These jeans feature a modern straight fit with slimmer legs. They feature a Covec SP120 LITE liner, AAA abrasion resistance CE rating, pockets for additional CE armor, a moisture-wicking liner, and triple stitching. They also feature a traditional five-pocket design. The jeans are 32 percent off right now, which means you’ll save $60.