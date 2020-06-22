Deals We Love This Week: Killer Discounts on Klim Gear

Get Up to 46 Percent Off

I try my best to keep an eye on the gear deals that go out, and this week, the brand Klim has some fantastic offerings at Revzilla. This means you can get up to 46 percent off some of the best motorcycle gear out there. Klim makes great stuff, and the following pieces of gear are included in the weekly gear deals from the retailer.

These are all of the Klim pieces of gear included in this weekly deals roundup, but it isn’t all of the pieces of gear. Revzilla has some other brands’ gear in its weekly deals this week too. Click here to check those out. Keep scrolling to see the Klim gear deals.

Klim Dakar Jersey

Regular Price: $69.99, Sale Price: $34.99 (46% Off)

The Klim Dakar Jersey is a great option that is breathable and durable. It features a drop tail design and room enough for armor that you can wear under it. It’s a raglan sleeve design and padding in the elbows. It comes in five different color schemes and each one offers the same fabric with moisture-wicking properties. The jersey is currently 46 percent off, which means you’ll save $35 even.

Klim Adventure Rally Air Pants

Regular Price: $899.99-$929.99, Sale Price: $629.99 (30% Off)

The Klim Adventure Rally Air Pants are really part of a set with the matching jacket, but they’re killer on their own, too. The pants offer a slimmer fit, heavy-duty kevlar construction, stretch panels where you need them, Superfabric material in key areas for abrasion resistance, reflective mesh material, numerous pockets, and D3O armor in the hips and knees. There’s also a moisture-wicking mesh liner, YKK zippers, and Velcro adjusters. The pants are currently 30 percent off, which will save you $290.

Klim Adventure Rally Air Jacket

Regular Price: $1,299, Sale Price: $899.99 (31% Off)

The other half of the equation here is the Klim Adventure Rally Air Jacket. This is a jacket that offers much of what the pants do but for your upper body. You’re looking at heavy-duty mesh construction, stretch panels in key areas, Superfabric material for abrasion resistance in the shoulders and elbows, and D3O armor in those areas, too. There’s also a CE-certified back protector, more than 10 pockets, mesh inside the jacket in key areas, a mesh liner, a zipper to pants system, and ventilation. At 31 percent off, you’ll save $400.

Klim Krios Sena 10U Stealth Helmet

Regular Price: $799.99, Sale Price: $529.99 (34% Off)

To top things off, you can get the Klim Krois Sena 10u Stealth Helmet. This helmet is a real winner. It features a full-carbon shell, a Pinlock face shield, aerodynamic visor and spoiler, Klimatek fabric liner, a good ventilation system, and a Sena 10U Bluetooth communication system. I’ve heard fantastic things about this helmet from a few different folks, and it’s definitely worth it now that it’s marked down 34 percent, which means you’ll save $270.