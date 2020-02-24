Deals We Love This Week: Jackets and Helmets Up to 53% Off

Some Excellent Gear for Less

A week ago I said that this is one of the best times of year to buy gear because companies are offloading gear to make room for the new stuff. I stand by this, and this week I want to highlight some of my new favorites. I found jackets and helmets that are pretty awesome and have good discounts.

If you want to check out all of the gear on sale right now, then you should click here. If you want to see my top picks, then you should keep scrolling.

REAX Jackson Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $429.00, Sale Price: $329.00 (23% Off)

I’m a fan of REAX gear and the Jackson Leather Jacket is a very good option for many riders. This motorcycle jacket features buffalo leather, CE Level 2 elbow and shoulder armor, stretch panels in key areas, adjustable waist, zippered cuffs, moisture-wicking stretch liner, two-year warranty, and plenty of pockets. The jacket is currently 23 percent off, wich will save you about $100.

REAX Folsom Leather Jacket Black

Regular Price: $429.00, Sale Price: $279.00 (35% Off)

The REAX Folsom leather jacket is another great option from the same brand. This jacket gets an even bigger discount. The jacket features buffalo leather, CE Level 2 elbow and shoulder armor, room for a back protector, lateral shoulder gussets, reinforcements where needed, several pockets inside and out, zippered cuffs, adjustable waist, moisture-wicking interior, and a two-year warranty. The jacket offers a 35 percent discount, which will knock $150 off the price.

LS2 Citation Carbon Helmet

Regular Price: $399.98, Sale Price: $199.99 (50% Off)

The LS2 Citation Carbon Helmet is a good full-face helmet that provides a lot of features at a very reasonable price. The LS2 Citation features a full carbon-fiber shell that comes in three sizes, an inner drop-down sun shield, removable and washable interior liner, breath deflector, plenty of vents, multi-density EPS, neck roll, and emergency release cheek pads. The helmet is 50 percent off, and that will save you about $200.

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Solid Helmet

Regular Price: $749.95, Sale Price: $599.96 (20% Off)

The AGV Sportmodular helmet is one of the best helmets out there. We listed it in our best modular helmets list. The helmet comes with a 100 percent carbon fiber shell, five-density EPS, metal chin guard opening system, integrated ventilation system, removable nose guard, neck roll, and an internal sun shield. The helmet comes with 20 percent off, which will save you $150.

Schuberth C4 Helmet

Regular Price: $749.00, Sale Price: $349.99 (53% Off)

The Schuberth C4 helmet is another fantastic helmet. The C4 Pro is actually on our best modular helmets list, but the regular C4 is a fantastic helmet, too. The helmet features an aerodynamically tuned shell, an integrated one-touch sun shield, ShineyTex interior, multi-channel ventilation system, pre-installed speakers, and ready for SC1 communications system. The helmet is offered at 53% discount, and that means you’ll save around $400.