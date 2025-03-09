New Gear, New Patents and a New “Comm”-bo from SW-Motech and Schuberth

Daytona’s back, baby!

Included in the festivities are continued updates from the doings of our good Powersports industry, including the following:

SW-MOTECH ha​​s upgraded its Legend Gear Line to include a new, more UV-resistant material. Cardo Systems and Schuberth Helmets have buddied up once again to produce the ultimate lid combo. A new patent from CFMoto shows the company is thinking about bikes with CVT transmissions. Stephan Pierer has officially resigned from KTM AG.

Let’s look at those bags from SW-MOTECH first, shall we?

The Gear Grind: A Look at SW-MOTECH’s New Legend Gear Line

A view of SW-MOTECH’s new Legend Gear Line. Media sourced from SW-MOTECH.

Featuring Eco-Tech, a UV-Resistant Material Upgrade

Founded in 1999, gear brand SW-MOTECH has long been a staple for riders looking to invest in classic bags for their bikes of choice; now, the company has upgraded their Legend Line with a new material that is designed to be more fade-resistant.

Initially designed for Harley-Davidson, the Legend Line has been built out to suit any rider from sportbike enthusiasts to adventure-touring aficionados. SW-Motech calls the material “Eco-Tech” – a new fabric with a softer, more cotton-like texture. Despite being more UV-resistant, we’re told that this signature line remains a fully black hue.

New for this year, we also have the PRO Tank Ring System – a system that allows riders to decide between a traditional magnetic attachment or a scratch-proof and convenient quick disconnect in the new unit. SW-MOTECH’s redesigned LT3 bag joins a bigger LR5 tail bag with a stunning 52 liters of storage… and for those wanting something a little smaller, the 2025 LR4 tail bag provides 18 liters of space ()expandable to 25).

SW-MOTECH also shows off the LA9 and LA10 Accessory Bags. We’re told that the LA10 is perfect for everyday essentials, while the LA9, with its multiple mounting straps, can handle larger items like an air pump or tool kit.

Here’s a full list of the bags with prices included:

SW_MOTECH Legend Gear Pricing Legend Gear Tail Bag LR5 BC.HTA.00.405.20000 $390.00 Legend Gear Tail Bag LR4 BC.HTA.00.406.20000 $245.00 Legend Gear Magnetic Tank Bag LT3 BC.TRS.00.401.20000 $135.00 Legend Gear Tank Bag LT3 (for PRO TRS) BC.TRS.00.411.20000 $160.00 Legend Gear Accessory Bag LA9 BC.HTA.00.408.20000 $90.00 Legend Gear Accessory Bag LA10 BC.TRS.00.412.20000 $60.00 Legend Gear Shoulder Strap LA12 BC.HTA.00.407.20000 $35.00

For more information on SW-MOTECH’s 2025 Legend Gear Line, check out their website:

Best Lid “Comm”-bo: Cardo Systems Partners Up with Schuberth for SC EDGE Package

A view of the new CS EDGE, which is competible with a variety of Schuberth helmets. Media sourced from Schuberth.

New Schuberth-Compatible Comm Poised for a Spring Debut

The last time that we covered Cardo Systems partnering up with Schuberth, we were given a Packtalk Edge designed for ultimate compatibility with a number of Schuberth’s lids.

We’re here to tell you that the new partnership brainchild is out, and it’s based on the Packtalk Edge! Woohoo!

According to Packtalk’s new press release, Cardo’s new CS EDGE is compatible with the following Schuberth lids:

C5 Carbon

E2 Carbon

C5

S3

The new J2 line

Naturally, both parties are overjoyed at the opportunity to create such a versatile accessory for riders worldwide:

“Our collaboration with Schuberth has always been centered on providing the best communication technology for motorcyclists. By combining Cardo’s innovative communication technology with Schuberth’s premium helmets, we’re looking forward to delivering an integrated experience for riders across the globe.” – Shachar Harari, Vice President, Business Development at Cardo Systems

“We are happy to restart our cooperation with Cardo adding the brand-new SC Edge to our communication system range. The new SC Edge features the latest technologies available on Cardo’s communication systems combined with a plug-and-play integration on our helmets which offers to our customers an authentic premium experience.” – Matteo Schieppati Head of Business Unit Motorcycle at SCHUBERTH GMBH

Here’s a look at the Highlights Cardo has listed for their new CS EDGE:

Plug-and-play connectivity – created for a seamless integration, with pre- fitted speakers and antenna.

ECE-R 22.06 SA-homologated.

IPX5 waterproof rating

Comes complete with Cardo’s reliable 2nd -gen Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Natural Voice Operation and a range of up to 1.6km.

Includes OTA (Over-The-Air) software updates

Riders looking to try out this new unit on a Schuberth lid of choice will be able to access the package at Cardo Systems website.

For more information on the CS Edge, please visit Cardo Systems via the following link:

Fast Filings: CFMoto Registers a Clutch-Variable Transmission

A view of the CVT transmission that CFMoto might be working on. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

CVT Motorcycle to Introduce Seamless Acceleration to CFMoto Lineup

CFMoto’s new filing has just proven that the company is seriously considering their competition’s increased turn toward seamless acceleration via rider aids and incresingly automatic systems.

The Perks of CVT

According to the ever-incomparable Ben Purvis, CVT systems tend to have a very good reputation when it comes to saving fuel via optimal RPM choice. There’s also the added perk of seamless acceleration without the need for gear shifts, making riding easier and more enjoyable, especially in stop-and-go traffic.

As if all of the above weren’t enough, CVT machines take the proverbial cake as a unit that is cheaper to manufacture for the OEM than a traditional transmission, being made up of far less moving parts than a traditional motor; the only drawback is that CVTs tend toward a lower durability rating…but on a bike, it’s possible to extend that durability somewhat, given the bike’s weight and the OEM’s decision for capacity, etc.

For those still keen on understanding the finer particulars of this transmission, we have Purvis’s explanation below:

“CVTs work using two pulleys, one attached to the engine via a centrifugal clutch, the other to the transmission’s output, in this case to a shaft drive via a bevel gear. Those pulleys each have two cone-shaped halves that can move closer together or further apart, and are connected by a V-shaped belt. The moving halves of the pulleys mean that their effective diameters and circumference can be changed while the belt length remains constant—the front pulley can be made larger and the rear one smaller, increasing the output speed, or the front pulley can be made smaller and the rear one larger, creating a lower gear ratio that reduces speed but amplifies torque. Although the engine shown in CFMoto’s new patent looks like it would be suited to an ATV, thanks in part to that shaft-drive output, it specifically says that the powertrain is intended for a motorcycle.” – Ben Purvis, “ CFMoto Developing CVT Motorcycle.” ( CycleWorld )

In short, CFMoto may have just landed on a solution that will be cost-effective on the manufacturing front, provide better efficiency to the rider, and help make the week’s yoink-happy mundanities all the smoother to enjoy… that is if CFMoto can persuade riders away from their current traditional machines.

When is CFMoto Putting out their CVT Idea?

Given this is a paper filing – and a new one at that – it is still unclear when CFMoto plans to release a CVT-equipped motorcycle. Should they bite the bullet and take the chance, CFMoto could very well make history as the first Italian motorcycle brand to offer a CVT motorcycle to the market at large (Honda beat them by a number of years, and continues to join Yamaha in fiddling with their own CVT tech ideas).

Should we see this bike in the wild in the future, it’ll be something that CFMoto hasn’t put out yet. Expect the potential addition of chain-driven double-overhead cams, and something fitted to the sprocket of the intake camshaft (potentially a cam phaser, suggesting the addition of variable-intake-cam timing).

Purvis also tells us a neat nugget of knowledge, and that is that a CFMoto engine currently resides in a CVT-installed bike made by a Chinese company called Lifeng, or “Regal Raptor.” The engine is different from that of the patent, but the connection – and hence further potential for a partnership – is still there.

Intrigued? Dive deeper into the details by checking out CycleWorld’s article below:

Stefan Pierer Resigns from KTM AG

A view of KTM’s previous CEO on a TKM bike. Media sourced from Börsianer.

Pierer Mobility Shares New Update

It’s been a number of weeks now that we have kept abreast of the happenings under the orange roof of our good House of Mattighofen. Much of KTM’s movement has, until now, been a defensive gesture to ward off bankruptcy – and while much of the mandatory pivoting continues to cause pain, KTM’s not gone yet.

… and neither is the resigned CEO Stefan Pierer.

According to Motorcycle.com, Stefan Pierer ended his 33 years of reign with KTM, leaving Gottfried Neumeister to manage the company as the sole member of the board. Pierer’s decision to resign has purportedly still left him with the title of co-CEO of Pierer Mobility, a position that allows some measure of control, albeit by more indirect means than if he maintained his position at KTM.

With the change official, Neumeister now faces the challenge of handling KTM’s substantial liabilities… including the company’s current priority of raising €800 million in the bid to settle the final debts and resurrect production.

As well, we’re told that Pierer Mobility is actively seeking investors, with discussions ongoing. The company’s ability to be successful in this category will determine its future stability.

A reminder that, as of our last coverage, KTM used to owe over €2 billion (US$2.16 billion) in total liabilities. That number fell to €548 million when the company held a meeting with its creditors and agreed to pay 30% of the overall owed amount.

KTM’s parent company has stated that they would need an additional €252 million to get production back up and running again, so they’re currently sitting pretty on the request for around €800 million to come back to life from the initial production halt that hit in December of 2024.

For more on this developing story, check out Motorcycle.com’s contributions at the following link: