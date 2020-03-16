Deals We Love This Week: Icon Motorcycle Closeout Jackets Marked Down

Up to 40 Percent Off

Icon’s gear is some of my favorites out there when it comes to style. Sometimes it’s a bit too loud in terms of colors and designs, but often the company gets things right. Every week, I go through the deals out there and pull my favorites. This week, I noticed that Revzilla had some good deals on Icon motorcycle jackets.

The best deal I’m seeing is 40 percent off, which is pretty darn good. If you want to see all of the Icon closeout deals at Revzilla, then click here. If you want to see my top picks, then you should keep scrolling.

Icon Konflict Jacket

Regular Price: $250.00, Sale Price: $150.00 (40% Off)

The Icon Konflict jacket is a kind of minimalist badass-looking motorcycle jacket. It has a sport fit and a durable, textile construction with a neoprene collar. There are also integrated flex zones, external and internal pockets, perforations panels on the front and rear, and D30 CE armor in the shoulders, elbows, and back. There is also a satin-like full liner for keeping you cozy on the bike. It’s a hell of a jacket and comes 40 percent off, which will save you $100.

Icon Motorhead 2 Jacket

Regular Price: $380.00, Sale Price: $300.00 (21% Off)

Another great option if you like green is the Icon Motorhead 2 Jacket. This jacket has a more relaxed fit with what the company calls the TrackSpec leather construction. The jacket also features D30 impact protectors in the shoulders, elbows, and back. It gets a satin-like liner, integrated flex zones, a big embossed chest logo, and internal and external pockets. At 21 percent off, you’ll save $80.

Icon Hypersport Prime Hero Jacket

Regular Price: $400.00, Sale Price: $260.00 (35% Off)

Looking for something that will make you look like a superhero on the bike? The Icon Hypersport Prime Hero Jacket has what the company calls an Attack Fit. It features perforated leather construction, D30 impact protectors in the shoulders, elbows, and back, a satin-like vest liner, integrated flex zones, mesh ventilation panels, pre-curved arms, neoprene collar, and TPU injected shoulder, back, and elbow plates. The jacket is currently 35 percent off, which will save you about $140.

Icon 1000 Retrograde Jacket

Regular Price: $650.00, Sale Price: $389.95 (40% Off)

Looking for something with some serious style that’s classic, almost cafe racer-ish? Check out the Icon 1000 Retrograde Jacket. This jacket features a leather construction that will break in and patina in all the right ways. The jacket also has Icon’s Attack Fit. It features D30 impact protectors in the shoulders, elbows, and back. It also has a satin-like liner, lazer perforation for venting, and alloy shoulder plates. The jacket is 40 percent off right now, which knocks the price down a whopping $260.

Icon Wireform Jacket

Regular Price: $230.00, Sale Price: $150.00 (35% Off)

Looking for a good nylon jacket? Look no further than the Icon Wireform Jacket. This thing comes with a sport fit, Dynax ballistic nylon construction, and D30 impact protectors in the shoulders, elbows, and back. It also has a removable satin-like liner, 3M reflective accents, a thermoplastic chest logo, some integrated flex zones, neoprene collar, and pre-curved arms. The jacket is 35 percent off right now, which will save you $80. For $150, this is a killer motorcycle jacket.