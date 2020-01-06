Deals We Love This Week: Icon Helmets With Wild Graphics Up to 44% Off

Some Interesting Artwork Here

Every week I take a gander at the deals put out there by various companies and then showcase the ones that catch my eye here. This week it’s Icon’s helmets. Specifically the ones with the wild graphics packages on them. Revzilla has these bad boys marked down by as much as 44 percent, so you can get a hell of a helmet for only a little coin.

I wonder if Icon gear didn’t sell well this holiday season. That would make sense due to the fact that there are some notable markdowns right after the holiday sales. Whatever the case, who cares. You benefit.

If you want to see all of the Icon gear for sale right now (there is quite a lot of it) then click here. If you want to see my top picks, then you should keep scrolling.

Icon Airmada Monkey Business Helmet

Regular Price: $270.00, Sale Price: $149.99 (44% Off)

The Icon Airmada helmet is a fantastic helmet with plenty of protection and tons of advanced features, venting, and more. What makes the Monkey Business graphic special on this helmet is the pure mayhem of the graphic. The helmet features a wild monkey riding motorcycle, a robot, and a fight scene spread round. The colors are bright and the paint quality is top-quality. With the 44 percent discount, you’ll save around $120.

Icon Airmada Rudos Helmet

Regular Price: $270.00, Sale Price: $149.99 (44% Off)

Another Icon Airmada helmet, the Rudos Helmet takes things to a different level with a Mexican wrestling scene spread out across the helmet. The muscled, crazed wrestlers look as crazy as the dang monkeys in on the last graphic. It’s a silly scene and also kind of awesome. If you’re the kind of guy who loves pro wrestling or is just a little out there, this helmet is for you. The helmet comes 44 percent off right now. That means you’ll save about $120.

Icon Airflite Good Fortune Helmet

Regular Price: $310.00, Sale Price: $249.00 (20% Off)

The Icon Airflite you can get at a good price on right now is the Good Fortune helmet. This helmet is a unique graphic that features a dragon and some aesthetic from some Eastern Asian style artwork. There’s some awesome swirling of colors, bright metallic shine to it, and some gold flaking. It’s interesting from every angle. The helmet comes with a 20 percent discount and that means you’ll save around $61.

Icon Alliance GT Bird Strike Helmet

Regular Price: $225.00, Sale Price: $129.99 (42% Off)

There’s a lot to love about the Icon Alliance GT Bird Strike Helmet. The first thing that I love is that the company utilizes an interesting blend of colors and what looks like unfinished graphic design. It looks like something that someone penned in art class and it’s absolutely beautiful to look at. The Alliance GT is a helmet that’s one of Icon’s best. It provides ample protection in a good full-face design. The helmet features a 42 percent discount that will save you about $95.

Icon Airmada Georacer Helmet

Regular Price: $270.00, Sale Price: $149.99 (44% Off)

Last, but certainly not least, we’re going to end with another Airmada helmet. This one is the Georacer helmet that looks like what you would expect a psychedelic trip would look like if it were a helmet. There’s also a bit of a geometric quality to the design. No matter how you feel about it, you have to admit that it’s pretty cool looking. This helmet comes with a 44 percent discount and that means you’ll save around, you guessed it, $120.