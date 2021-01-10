Deals We Love This Week: Heat-Out Base Layers Up to 64% Off

The Best Riding Outfit Starts With a Good Base Layer

If you’re looking to stay comfortable when you ride, then you need to start with a base layer designed to do that. Right now at Revzilla, Heat-Out’s baselayers are currently for sale. They’re up to 64 percent off, so you can get the base layers you need to stay comfy and avoid totally emptying your pocketbook.

I’ve pulled some examples of the brand’s products below and outlined what you’ll get with them. It’s important to note that there are also comparable base layers to the ones showcased here for women riders, too. If you want to see all of the Heat-Out base layers on sale, click here.

HEAT-OUT Cool’R Short Sleeve Shirt

Regular Price: $21.99, Sale Price: $7.99 (64% Off)

We’ll kick things off with a short-sleeve t-shirt. This shirt offers a simple and familiar style shirt for your base layer. The shirt features a Hi-Tech fabric blend that’s designed to wick away perspiration. It also has anti-bacterial properties that should help keep odor down to a minimum. Last but not least, the material is stretchy, so you can move comfortably. At 64 percent off, you’ll save $14.

HEAT-OUT Cool’R Long Sleeve Shirt

Regular Price: $27.99, Sale Price: $9.99 (64% Off)

Love the short-sleeve option but need more coverage? This long-sleeve t-shirt from Heat-Out is your next best choice. This option provides you with the same moisture-wicking material that’s also stretchy and has anti-bacterial properties, but with the added advantage of full-length sleeves. At 64 percent off, you’ll save $18.

HEAT-OUT Cool’R Long Johns

Regular Price: $21.99, Sale Price: $13.99 (36% Off)

Heat-Out doesn’t just do shirts, and as I’m sure you’re aware, you don’t just have to keep your upper body comfy. Your legs need some attention, too. That’s where the Heat-Out long underwear comes into play. These long johns feature the same moisture-wicking material that the shirts do, so you get the anti-bacterial properties and the multi-directional stretch material that keeps you extra comfy. These are currently 36 percent off, which means you’ll save $8.

HEAT-OUT Cool’R Boxers

Regular Price: $17.99, Sale Price: $7.99 (56% Off)

Not a fan of long johns but know you need a lower-body base layer you can trust? These boxer briefs are a fantastic choice. Made of the same material as the other options here, you get the moisture-wicking and anti-bacterial properties that you want as well as a stretchy, comfy fit. Right now, these boxers are a whopping 56 percent off, so you can save right around $10.

HEAT-OUT Cool’R Balaclava

Regular Price: $9.99, Sale Price: $4.99 (50% Off)

If you’re like me, you need some additional protection for your neck, chin, and nose. The best way to keep yourself feeling good out there on the road is to have a balaclava under your helmet. Luckily Heat-Out has one. This balaclava offers the same material that will wick away moisture and keep it from getting too funky thanks to anti-bacterial properties. It’s stretchy, too, so it should be comfortable under a helmet. At 50 percent off, you’ll save $5.