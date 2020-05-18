Deals We Love This Week: Bell Helmets 20% Off Sale

Get Yourself a Killer Helmet This Riding Season

Need a good helmet? When was the last time you upgraded or updated? If you can’t remember, now might be the time. Revzilla has some good deals on all sorts of helmets, and right now the company is offering 20 percent off Bell Helmets.

Every week I take a look at the best deals out there, and this week, the 20 percent off Bell Helmets has caught my eye. If you want to see all of the deals on Bell helmets, click here. If you want to see my favorites, keep scrolling. There are some really good lids here.

Bell Star MIPS DLX Tantrum Helmet

Regular Price: $579.95, Sale Price: $463.96 (20% Off)

The Bell Star MIPS DLX Tantrum Helmet is one of the most advanced and aggressive helmets Bell has ever produced. The helmet features a unique tri-matrix composite shell, MIPS energy management system, six different shell sizes, six EPS sizes, X-Static XT2 Silver liner, ProTint Panovision photochromatic shield, integrated speaker pockets, and more. The helmet is Snell M2015 and DOT certified. At 20 percent off, you’ll save about $116.

Bell SRT Assassin Helmet

Regular Price: $209.95, Sale Price: $167.96 (20% Off)

Looking for something a lot more affordable than the Star from Bell? That’s where the SRT Assassin Helmet comes into play. the helmet features a fiberglass shell construction, three different shell sizes, three different EPS sizes, Panovision shield with class one optics, speaker pockets, double D-ring closure system and a chin curtain. The helmet is DOT and Snell M2015 compliant. At 20 percent off, you’re saving around $42.

Bell Eliminator Rally Helmet

Regular Price: $399.95, Sale Price: $319.96 (20% Off)

The Bell Eliminator Rally Helmet is one of the coolest-looking helmets from Bell in my opinion, but it’s not all about looks. The helmet offers quite a lot, too. It features a fiberglass composite shell that comes in three sizes, five different EPS sizes, ProVision dual pane face shield with class one optics, anti-bacterial liner, contoured cheek pads, recessed speaker pockets, and a Magnefusion strap keeper. The helmet is DOT and ECE approved. With 20 percent off, you’ll save right around $80.

Bell Revolver EVO Helmet

Regular Price: $209.95, Sale Price: $167.96 (20% Off)

The Bell Revolver EVO is a fantastic modular helmet from the company. It features a polycarbonate shell that comes in two sizes, an internal sunshade, Velocity Flow ventilation system with adjustment, integrated speaker pockets, Contour Cut Cheekpads, a quick-release face shield, removable and washable liner, Magnefusion strap keeper, padded chin strap with D-ring closure. It’s DOT approved and with 20 percent off, you’ll save right around $42.

Bell MX-9 MIPS Strike Helmet

Regular Price: $169.95, Sale Price: $135.96 (20% Off)

Looking for a good motocross helmet? The Bell MX-9 MIPS Strike Helmet is the one for you. It features Bell’s MIPS system a lightweight polycarbonate shell that comes in three sizes, Velocity Flow ventilation system, moisture-wicking and removable interior liner, EPS in the chinbar, a vented roost guard, padded chinstrap with a D-ring closure, and DOT and ECE certification. At 20 percent off, you’re looking at saving $34.