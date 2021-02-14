Deals We Love This Week: 60% Off Bull-It Riding Jeans

Get Some Protection for Your Backside

With Valentine’s Day today and President’s Day tomorrow, there are some really great deals on motorcycle gear of all sorts from Revzilla.

If you’re looking for any type of motorcycle gear then it’s probably worth it to head over to the retailer’s website and check out what they have on sale this week.

One of the groupings of deals that caught my eye was the deals off Bull-it Jeans. The jeans are marked down quite a lot with some marked down by as much as 63 percent. If you want to see all of the pairs of jeans on sale right now, check out this page. If you want to see my picks, keep scrolling.

Bull-it SP120 Lite Heritage Straight Fit Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $69.95 (63% Off)

The Bull-it SP120 Lite Heritage Straight Fit Jeans are a great option for any rider. These jeans provide Covec SP120 LITE liner, AAA abrasion resistance rating per CE EN17092 testing, hip and knee armor pockets (armor sold separately), lower thermal conductivity reduces chances of friction burns, traditional 5 pocket design, moisture-wicking mesh liner, and triple stitching. At 63 percent off, you will save $120.

Bull-it SP120 Lite Heritage Slim Fit Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $69.95 (63% Off)

The Bull-it SP120 Lite Heritage Slim Fit Jeans are the same as the jeans above but they offer a different fit that might be more your speed. If you’re the kind of rider that likes a slimmer fit on your jeans, then these might just be the perfect pair of jeans for you. They have all of the protection and features you want with a slim fit. The jeans are currently 63 percent off, which means you’ll save $120.

Bull-it SP120 Lite Basalt Easy Fit Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $69.95 (63% Off)

Need a relaxed-fitting pair of jeans that are designed specifically for motorcycle riders? Then you need to check out the Bull-it SP120 Lite Basalt Easy Fit Jeans. Again, the construction of the jeans and the features of the jeans are the same as the other two SP120 pairs of jeans shown above. However, these jeans have a more relaxed fit, which many riders find a bit more comfortable. It’s all down to personal preference, though. If you feel that way, then these may be for you. At 63 percent off, you’ll save $120.

Bull-it SR6 Straight Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $69.95 (63% Off)

If the SP120 jeans aren’t doing it for you then take a look at the Bull-it SR6 jeans shown here, these jeans offer a traditional 5 pocket design, Covec internal liner, brushed metal rivets, triple-stitched seams, YKK zippers, Covec thermal barrier, 60 percent of abrasion resistance, water replenish coating, and pockets for knee and hip armor. At 63 percent off, you will save $120.

Bull-it SR6 Cargo Easy Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $69.95 (63% Off)

Sometimes you want a good cargo pant instead of the traditional 5 pocket design, and for that, there’s the Bull-it SR6 Cargo Easy Jeans. These jeans have the same construction and features as the jeans shown above. However, they have cargo pockets instead of the 5 pocket design. The jeans are currently 63 percent off, which means you’ll save $120.