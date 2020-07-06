Deals We Love This Week: 50% or More Off Motorcycle Jackets

The Sales Keep Coming

With 4th of July passed, you might think you’ve missed out on your chance to score some massive discounts on killer gear, but the fact of the matter is that Revzilla is still rolling out new sale items. Also, the 4th of July sales are still on the website, so you might want to take advantage of them if you can.

If you’re not seeing what you want on that page, I have pulled some of the best deals out there that are on the website this week. This week, it’s all about jackets. I saw that the Olympia Alpha Jacket was called out as a hot deal and wanted to see what else was there. What my search turned up was five killer jackets marked down at least 50 percent. Let’s take a closer look at these jackets.

Scorpion EXO Yukon Jacket

Regular Price: $549.95-$564.95, Sale Price: $274.98 (50% Off)

The Scorpion EXO Yukon jacket is no joke. The jacket features a 500D 100% polyamide woven fabric and is fully waterproof. The jacket offers 1680D abrasion zones, Exo-Stich Safety Seams, nine external pockets, multiple vents throughout the jacket, arm and cuff adjustment, YKK zippers, and Sas-Tec CE certified armor in the shoulders, elbows, and back. There’s also plenty of reflective material. The jacket is offered at 50 percent off right now, which will save you a whopping $290.

First Manufacturing Top Performer Jacket

Regular Price: $289.99-$309, Sale Price: $144.99 (50% Off)

First Manufacturing Top Performer jacket is a great option if you’re looking for a more classic leather jacket. This jacket features a single-snap mandarin collar, padding in the shoulders, vented chest pockets, two lower zippered pockets, padded elbow and kidney area, full-sleeve zip-out liner, and pockets for optional armor. The jacket is 50 percent off right now, so that means you’ll save $165.

Scorpion EXO Yuma Jacket

Regular Price: $289.95-$304.95, Sale Price: $144.97-$152.47 (50% Off)

If the other Scorpion jacket isn’t for you, perhaps the Scorpion Yuma jacket will be. It features 500 denier nylon main body material, 1680 denier nylon abrasion zones, Exo-Stitch Safety Seams, two large cargo pockets, two chest pockets, one large cargo pocket at the rear, and adjustment straps at the waist, cuffs, and arms. The jacket also gets CE Level 2 certified Sas-Tec armor at the elbows and shoulders. Add to all that a PE Foam back pad, YKK zippers, and a waterproof and windproof liner and you have a killer motorcycle jacket. It is 50 percent off, which means you’ll save about $152.

Olympia Alpha Jacket

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $149.50 (50% Off)

The Olympia Alpha jacket is the one that originally sent me on the path to find five jackets at 50 percent or more off, and it’s a very good jacket. The outer shell features 500D Cordura fabric and ballistic mesh panels. The jacket features a waterproof Thermolite insulated liner, neoprene collar and cuffs, reflective piping, removable CE armor in the shoulders, elbows, and back. There’s also a zipper for connecting to pants and seven storage pockets. The jacket is 50 percent off, which means you’ll save about $150.

Roland Sands Hefe Jacket

Regular Price: $480.00, Sale Price: $168.00 (65% Off)

If you want a kind of classic biker look, the Roland Sands Hefe jacket is perfect for you. This jacket features a DuPont Kevlar waxed denim construction, matte buffalo leather on the sleeves, front zippered pockets, snap chest pockets, adjustable waist tabs, CE approved level 1 armor in the elbows and shoulders, a pocket for a back protector, and pre-curved sleeves so it’s comfortable on and off the bike. At 65 percent off, you’ll save a crazy $312.