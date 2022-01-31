Deals We Love This Week: Over 50% Off Select V-Twin Jackets

Cruisers don’t get enough love around here, but this week, we’re fixing all that by highlighting some incredible deals over at RevZilla on jackets for V-twin riders.

These jackets will do a hell of a lot more than make you look like a badass—they’ll also go a long way towards keeping your torso intact if it ends up in a chance meeting with the surface of the road.

As usual, you’ll find our highlighted picks below. For the full list of V-twin jackets currently on sale at more than 50% off, go directly to RevZilla and peep ’em yourself.

Select Men’s V-Twin Jackets Over 50% Off

First Manufacturing Cutlass Jacket

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $100.00 (50% Off)

Half leather; half denim; all attitude. That’s the best way to describe the Cutlass jacket from First Manufacturing, which features pockets on the shoulders, elbows, and back to hold optional armor and a mesh lining for breathability on your warmer riding days.

You also get pockets for a few other things—included a concealed-carry pocket for those of you who feel the need to pack heat on your rides. But really, you can put whatever you want in there. Either way, you’ll still be well protected and look like an absolute beast in this thing.

Check it out at Revzilla

Rokker RokkerTech Jacket

Regular Price: $599.00, Sale Price: $249.99 (58% Off)

Made from coated denim that gives it a slick retro look, the RokkerTech jacket also features Rokker’s trademark UMHWPE fibres woven directly into the garment for superior abrasion resistance. D30 armor built into the elbows, shoulders, and back gives you even better protection in the event of an impact, and the entire package is designed to be lightweight and comfortable.

But it’s the little details that really set this jacket apart—like the fact that the bottom two buttons are made of rubber to help you avoid scratching your bike. Rokker’s constantly putting that level of attention into their gear, and it’s one of the major reasons we’re so happy to recommend their products.

Check it out at Revzilla

Roland Sands Johnny Jacket – Camo

Regular Price: $385.00, Sale Price: $170.99 (56% Off)

Made from a waxed-cotton body with hand-finished Dakota leather sleeves, this jacket’s eclectic appearance might be a bit misleading—but make no mistake, it’s serious about protecting you. CE Level 1 Knox Microlock armor is built into the elbows and shoulders, and there’s a pocket for you to add an optional back protector made of the same stuff.

This jacket’s designed to be comfortable as well as sturdy, though—with a cool core mesh liner that has moisture-wicking properties. That means you’ll be able to ride comfortably and safely in a range of temperatures—and you’re likely to get more than a few (approving) stares in this thing as well.

Check it out at Revzilla

Select Women’s V-Twin Jackets Over 50% Off

Roland Sands Trinity Perforated Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $450.00, Sale Price: $220.00 (51% Off)

Straight out of a blockbuster action flick and onto your back, this slick-as-hell women’s riding jacket is as serious about keeping you safe as it is about turning heads. Matte buffalo leather provides fantastic abrasion resistance, and CE certified Knox armor covers your shoulders and elbows in case those vital joints hit the road.

There’s also a pocket for an optional back protector, and a cool core mesh liner to help keep you comfortable while you’re out there ripping up the road. Lana Wachowski called, and she wants her stunt-double back.

Check it out at Revzilla

Spidi Mystic Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $539.90, Sale Price: $269.95 (50% Off)

High-quality Italian design meets serious comfort and safety features in this practical but stylish women’s moto jacket. 0.8mm goat leather helps protect your skin in a slide, while EN1621-1 certified Multitech armor on the shoulders and ForceTech armor on the elbows provides plenty of impact protection.

The Spidi Mystic also has a back pocket, which is meant to hold an optional EN1621-2 Warrior back protector if you choose to buy one. And an 80g removable thermal liner ensures that you can ride in this jacket well past the end of summer.

Check it out at Revzilla

Dainese Santa Monica Women’s Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $499.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (50% Off)

Dainese almost never disappoints with their products, and this excellent women’s motorcycle jacket is no exception. Featuring ProShape 2.0 soft protectors in the shoulders and elbows, with a body made from glossy and matte leather panels, this garment offers superb impact and abrasion resistance while maintaining a classic style.

Easily adjustable at the hips, neck, and wrists, you’ll have no problem getting the Santa Monica to fit your figure perfectly. It’s also got a jacket-trousers connection loop—which means you can attach it to your favorite pair of Dainese riding pants for reliable full-body coverage.

Check it out at Revzilla