Deal of the Week: Up to 60% Off Select Gear for President’s Day

It might be the Anniversary of George Washington’s birthday, but you’re the one who gets the gift this week during RevZilla’s President’s Day sale. Select gear is up to 60% off, and we’ve listed some of the best items for you to browse right here. See all President’s Day riding gear deals or check out our faves below.

Select Jackets on Sale for President’s Day

Dainese Airframe D1 Jacket

Regular Price: $299.95, Sale Price: $149.95 (50% Off)

Get ready for the spring riding season with a new mesh jacket—and one made from QuickDry fabric at that, so you can recover quickly if you’re caught in the wet. For armor, you’ve got removable protectors certified to EN 1621.1 standard, plus room for a back protector (sold separately).

REV’IT Sand 4 H20 Jacket

Regular Price: $529.99, Sale Price: $264.99 (50% Off)

This jacket features a durable polyester ripstop shell, enhanced with Seeflex CE Level 2 armor at key impact areas. It’s also adaptable to a wide range of weather conditions with its removable Hydratex and thermal liners. Note: you’ll probably want to size up for the best fit.

Select Pants on Sale for President’s Day

Dainese New Drake Air Textile Pants

Regular Price: $319.95, Sale Price: $159.95 (50% Off)

Engineered with a robust 750D Cordura fabric and Suretta material, these pants provide excellent durability and flexibility. Unique thigh “flip-up” vents offer superb airflow for warmer rides, and can be easily closed to block out cold or wet conditions. CE-rated composite knee armor and soft hip pads provide plenty of protection as well.

REV’IT Airwave 3 Pants

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $209.99 (33% Off)

Constructed from high-density polyester 600D and PWR|mesh, these pants offer excellent airflow, making them ideal for warmer climates. Equipped with SEESMART CE-level 1 armor at the knees and hips, the Airwave 3 pants also provide reliable impact protection without compromising mobility. Featuring a wide, tour fit with adjustable waist straps and ankle tabs, they offer a custom fit over street clothes or shorts, while reflective details enhance visibility for added safety. Note: These pants tend to run small, so sizing up is recommended if you’re in between sizes.

Select Gloves & Footwear on Sale for President’s Day

REAX Castor Perforated Gloves

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $69.97 (30% Off)

Designed for high-performance street riding, REAX Castor leather gloves have an all-leather construction with goat leather palms and strategic perforations for ventilation. You also get leather-wrapped knuckles, TPR inserts for your fingers, and touchscreen compatibility so you don’t have to take ’em off to answer texts when you stop for gas.

Dainese Axial Gore-Tex Boots

Regular Price: $279.97, Sale Price: $699.95 (60% Off)

These boots deliver protection from both the road and the elements—with a waterproof Gore-Tex liner, durable D-Stone fabric, and cowhide leather. They also feature a carbon and aramid fiber D-Axial system for ankle safety, reinforced nylon toe, and replaceable magnesium slider. They’re certified to CE – Cat. II standards and ideal for track performance in all weather conditions.