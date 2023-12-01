Deal of the Week: Up to 50% Off the Whole REV’IT Brand

REV’IT doesn’t make cheap gear, so you pretty much have to wait for one of the year’s best sales to get your hands on their stuff without blowing a hole in your bank account. Luckily for you, our friends at RevZilla are currently offering up to 50% off on the WHOLE. DANG. BRAND.

To clarify, not every single piece is marked down by 50% right now, but there are still some crazy good deals on jackets, pants, and more. See all REV’IT closeouts here or browse our list of recommendations below.

Best of all, we filled this week’s list with jackets that all come in both men’s and women’s versions—and with matching pants! So it’s never been easier (or more affordable) to buy a whole outfit from REV’IT than it is right now.

REV’IT Jackets Up to 50% Off

Tornado 3 Jacket

Regular Price: $369.99, Sale Price: $295.99 (20% Off)

PWR shell mesh to flow air with a removable liner for thermal insulation and breathable waterproofing? This could only be better if it came with CE armor in the elbows and shoulders—oh wait, it does.

Airwave 3 Jacket

Regular Price: $269.99, Sale Price: $179.99 (33% Off)

An excellent choice to help beat the heat next season, the Airwave 3 uses PWR mesh panels in the back to keep air moving while Seesmart level 1 armor protects your shoulders and elbows (with room for chest and back protectors too). This one runs a bit small, so consider going up a size!

Eclipse Jacket

Regular Price: $189.99, Sale Price: $139.99 (26% Off)

A perennial favorite, the Eclipse has a 600D polyester and mesh chassis for slide protection that’s also breathable. It’ll take a SeeSoft Level 2 back protector (sold separately) and comes standard with level 1 armor in the shoulders and elbows. This one tends to fit between sizes—so again, consider going just a bit larger than you normally would. And the Women’s version is a staggering 47% off this week!

REV’IT Pants Up to 50% Off

Tornado 3 Pants

Regular Price: $339.99, Sale Price: $271.99 (20% Off)

Complete your Tornado 3 outfit with these matching pants, which are just as carefully designed to offer robust protection for your legs in a wide range of environments and temperatures. Sporting a detachable 2-in-1 thermal liner and membrane, adjusting these for climate comfort is as simple as taking off a layer, or putting one back in.

Airwave 3 Pants

Regular Price: $209.99, Sale Price: $139.99 (33% Off)

Meant to keep you just as safe and just as cool as the jacket they go with, these pants use a combination of PWR shell mesh panels reinforced by heavy-duty textiles. These ones have a slightly wider fit for touring, but they run a little small as well so you might want to size up.

Eclipse Pants

Regular Price: $169.99, Sale Price: $89.99 (47% Off)

The same minimalist design as the Eclipse jacket, but for your legs. You get a relaxed fit to add comfort on longer rides, mesh panels for cooling, and CE level 1 armor to protect you from bumps and scrapes.