Deal of the Week: Up to 40% Off on Select Biltwell Helmets

More helmets? Not just any helmets. This week, Revzilla’s offering deals up to 40% off on select motorcycle helmets by legendary brand Biltwell, and we’ve got all the details for you right here.

Cruiser and café racer fans, rejoice—Biltwell helmets are known for their cool retro looks, reliable comfort, and awesome value for money. Below, we’ll look at each of the Biltwell helmets currently marked down on Revzilla so you can find out which one will suit you best.

Select Biltwell Helmets Up to 40% Off

Biltwell Lane Splitter Helmet

Regular Price: $249.95, Sale Price: $159.99–$187.46 (25–36% Off)

Stig styling from the 1970s adorns Biltwell’s proprietary ABS outer shell, creating a package that provides protection and aesthetic appeal without unnecessary frills or gimmicks. A shock-absorbing EPS liner with hand-stitched interior padding helps this helmet meet ECE R22.05 and DOT safety standards, while Biltwell’s incredible colour options will ensure that you stay visible—in fact, we’re willing to bet the people you pass in traffic won’t be able to take their eyes off you.

What else do you get? Mesh pockets near the ears to hold drop-in communication systems, a straightforward face shield with simple but effective hinge mechanics and terrific optics, and big ol’ vents in the chin bar area to keep you cool and comfy while you ride. This helmet is living proof that the K.I.S.S. rule applies to protective moto gear.

Biltwell Gringo ECE Holeshot Helmet

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $119.99 (40% Off)

It’s the classic Gringo helmet, but with extra EPS foam to earn that all-important ECE certification. And Biltwell did it without compromising their famous retro design. In fact, they’ve even gone one step further, offering this helmet in the “Holeshot” (pictured above) and Dice Flames colourways for extra old-school flavour. You can also buy the Gringo ECE in plenty of standard colours.

No matter what colour scheme you choose, you can count on the Gringo ECE to offer plenty of protection. It’s got an internal BioFoam chin pad, an injection-molded ABS outer shell, and the eye-port fits pretty much any pair of motorcycle goggles you can get your hands on. Biltwell doesn’t make particularly fancy helmets, but they sure nail the important stuff. And they make it look good.

Biltwell Bonanza Holeshot Helmet

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $89.99 (31% Off)

A DOT-approved 3/4 helmet with the same distinctive colour scheme as the model above, the Biltwell Bonanza Holeshot helmet harkens back to café racers of the 1960s and ’70s. It’s light, lean, and comfortable. It lets you feel the wind on your face. And that molded ABS shell is still there to keep your head (well, most of it, anyway) safe if you find yourself heading quickly towards the ground.

Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet

Regular Price: $219.95, Sale Price: $129.99 (41% Off)

The Gringo ECE Helmet includes 5 snaps designed to work with a variety of separately-sold face shields, but the Gringo S ECE gives you a hinged eye-port shield full of 1970s F1 flavour and boasting truly excellent optics. Other than that, this helmet is almost identical to the ECE—making it a great choice if you don’t feel like shopping around for extra shields.

Biltwell Helmet Accessories on Sale for 20% Off

In addition to the Biltwell helmets marked down on Revzilla this week, a few extra items are also on sale for 20% off. Use these to keep your helmet in the best possible condition.

Biltwell Gringo ECE / Gringo S ECE Helmet Liner

Regular Price: $29.95, Sale Price: $23.96 (20% Off)

Removable liners are a vital feature in many high-quality helmets, allowing you to clean them regularly and prevent the inside of your helmet from getting funky over time. But even so, your helmet liner is likely to be the first part of your helmet to wear out (assuming you ride safely) and that means you’ll want to buy a new one at some point.

Fortunately, Biltwell’s got you covered. These liners are compatible with the Gringo ECE and Gringo S ECE, and they’re a great way to make either of those helmets feel (and smell) factory fresh again.

Biltwell Gen 1 Gringo S Base Plate

Regular Price: $29.95, Sale Price: $23.96 (20% Off)

If you’re looking for a way to replace one of the base plates for the face shield on your Gringo S or Gringo Lane Splitter, Biltwell’s got just the thing. These kits each include two parts that come together to replace a single hinge on either side of the helmet.