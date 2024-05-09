Deal of the Week: Up to 40% Off New Merlin Closeouts

Merlin adds more great deals to RevZilla this week, and we’ve got the details. Check out all Merlin closeouts here, or see what we recommend:

Merlin Mahala Raid Jacket

Regular Price: $429.95, Sale Price: $257.97 (40% Off)

Made for adventurers. You get plenty of airflow to keep you cool on longer rides, and a water-repellant Cordura outer layer that also offers protection in a slide. Five pieces of D30 armor add impact protection as well.

Merlin Mahala Raid Pants

Regular Price: $349.95, Sale Price: $209.97 (40% Off)

The pants to match the jacket above offer comfort and protection on warm-weather rides. Mesh panels on the thighs keep air flowing while knee protectors keep key joints safer from bumps and bruises.

Merlin Gable WP Jacket

Regular Price: $649.00, Sale Price: $389.40 (40% Off)

A leather jacket with a waterproof finish and taped seams? Merlin just gave you everything you needed to keep yourself looking cool and staying dry at the same time. It also comes with a removable 125g thermal liner, YKK locking zippers, and D30 level 1 armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back.

Merlin Harriet Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $429.00, Sale Price: $321.75 (25% Off)

Modern protection in a classic style. 8oz Cotec fabric helps keep you safe in a slide, whereas a waterproof membrane and Outlast thermal liner offer climate control. D30 armor comes stock in the elbows and shoulders—and you can throw it in the back as an option, too.

Merlin Olivia Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $149.00-159.00, Sale Price: $103.35 (35% Off)

A DuPont Kevlar® lining beneath the outer layer protects your skin if you end up sliding, and CE rated knee armor keeps you covered in case of an impact. Hip armor’s optional—YKK zippers come stock.