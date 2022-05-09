Deal of the Week: Short Motorcycle Boots Up to 53% Off

Sometimes, you don’t want to ride in a pair of knee-high motorcycle boots festooned with straps and buckles—you just want to throw on some comfortable, easy-to-wear chucks and head out for a rip on the road. Short motorcycle boots let you enjoy casual style with less effort, and they still offer vital protection for your feet and ankles.

RevZilla’s offering deals up to 53% off on some incredible short boots this week, and we’ve covered a few of the best below. Keep reading for details, or check out the rest here.

Men’s Short Motorcycle Boots Up to 53% Off

TCX Rook WP Boots

Regular Price: $189.99, Sale Price: $89.99 (53% Off)

Don’t let the casual style fool you—these boots are fully loaded with technical features, from the T-Dry waterproof membrane to the reinforced sections along the malleolus, toe, and heel. You’ll also find a textured shifter panel on the left foot, and a wear-resistant rubber outsole to help you feel comfortable and confident wherever you happen to put your foot down at a stop.

Icon 1000 Varial Boots

Regular Price: $150.00, Sale Price: $90.00 (40% Off)

These leather high-tops contain D30 ankle armor for impact protection and are made of abrasion-resistant full grain leather. There’s even a strap to cover the laces and prevent them from getting caught on the bike if they come loose. Top it all off with a low-key look and you’ve got a pair of boots that will be just as cool on the bike as they will be at your local basketball court. Swish.

TCX Rush WP Boots

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $99.00 (29% Off)

Designed for sporty street riders who don’t want to look (completely) like Power Rangers every time they ride, these short boots contain low-profile polyurethane toe sliders to help reduce friction while shifting and injected air intakes to preserve breathability—even through their waterproof lining. For protection, you get heel and toe counters, plus reinforced sections over the ankles and a combined suede-and-microfiber upper.

REV’IT Yukon Boots

Regular Price: $259.99, Sale Price: $189.99 (27% Off)

They might look like a pair of workboots (albeit upscale suede ones), but the Yukon boots from REV’IT are proudly made for motorcycling, and their features prove it. Thermoformed heel cups and toe caps provide reinforcement in key impact zones, while heel reflectors increase visibility, and a water-repellant suede outer shell offers protection from weather and the road.

Women’s Short Motorcycle Boots Up to 22% Off

TCX Rush 2 WP Women’s Boots

Regular Price: $159.00, Sale Price: $127.99 (20% Off)

They look like sneakers, but lace ’em up and strap ’em on before you ride, and you’ll know you’re dealing with a bonafide powersports product. These short boots are made from abrasion-resistant materials with microfiber inserts, and their T-Dry waterproof liner keeps out the rain if you decide to ride in stormy weather. You also get reflective components at the rear to increase your visibility in low-light conditions.

Rokker Urban Racer Women’s Boots

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $349.00 (22% Off)

Rokker’s gear always has a badass look, and these boots are no different. Made from tough vintage cowhide with a heavy-duty Vibram rubber outsole, they’ll let you plant your foot practically anywhere on the road without a care in the world. Protectors in the shin, heel, and toes, plus a shock-absorbent insole round out the protective features—plus, they’re conditioned to be water-repellant. Beautiful.

Spidi X-Nashville Women’s Boots

Regular Price: $269.90, Sale Price: $229.42 (15% Off)

With their unique rockstar-meets-military look, these boots are guaranteed to turn heads—whether you’re riding down the street or strutting your stuff on the sidewalk. Made from oiled, water-repellant cow leather with reinforced composite areas on the toes and heels, these boots feel comfortable and supple but will also survive a slide across pavement. There’s also a shock-absorbent polyurethane protector for the malleolus on each boot, a leather shift pad for the left foot, and a vulcanized rubber sole to help you stay planted.

