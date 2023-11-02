Deal of the Week: Merlin Closeouts Up to 35% Off

Like the legendary wizard after which they’re named, Merlin are pretty well-known in the moto gear community for working miracles. Not only does their gear offer classy UK style, but it’s tough as all hell too—and this week, a lot of it’s been marked down by up to 35% off by our pals over at RevZilla!

Check out all Merlin closeouts here, or read on for our top choices. We’ll make it easy for you to enjoy a little more moto magic this season in a brand new piece of kit.

Merlin Riding Jackets

Ridge Jacket

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $336.00 (25% Off)

Made from leather and Cotec waxed cotton to provide some of the best slide protection money can buy, this jacket also features D30 level 1 protectors in the shoulders, elbows, and back to soak up bumps from the road. With CE AA certification, you can count on it for rides that are just as rugged as it looks.

Chase Jacket

Regular Price: $399.00, Sale Price: $289.00 (28% Off)

A leather jacket with a track-inspired design, this sleek and slick piece of kit packs CE level 2 shoulder and elbow armor, with room for an optional back protector as well. You’ll also find a removable thermal liner for those colder rides if you’re pushing into the end of the season.

Mia Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $499.00, Sale Price: $314.30 (30% Off)

D30 impact armor in the shoulders and elbows, plus strategically-placed intake and exhaust vents to help maintain airflow during high speeds or daring maneuvers. You also get a heavy thermal vest insert to keep you warm on cooler journeys. Note: this one runs a little smaller so consider ordering it one size up from the chart.

Merlin Riding Pants

Lombard Pants

Regular Price: $399.00, Sale Price: $259.35 (35% Off)

5-pocket pants that look almost like a casual pair of jeans, but offer lots more protection for riders. You get 8oz Cotec fabric for superior abrasion-resistance, a middle liner for climate control, breathable inner mesh, and D30 Ghost knee armor. Nice.

Riley Women’s Leggings

Regular Price: $199.00, Sale Price: $129.35 (35% Off)

Made from 12oz stretch denim and with D30 Ghost armor at the knees, these leggings are a darn sight tougher than anything you’d wear in yoga class—although we guess you could do that, too (if you really wanted). Dupont Kevlar lines key impact areas for even more protection.

Merlin Riding Gloves & Footwear

Ranton 2.0 D30 Gloves

Regular Price: $89.00, Sale Price: $71.20 (20% Off)

Made with leather and waxed cotton, backed by a Hipora waterproof and breathable membrane, and packed with D30 knuckle protectors—these are about as practical as you can get for gloves that look this good.

Ether Boots

Regular Price: $279.00, Sale Price: $189.99 (32% Off)

Round-toe riding boots with a weatherproof liner, symmetric shifter pad overlays, and reinforced heels, ankles, and toes. Add a CE rated footbed, and what have you got? A feature-rich pair of riding boots with absolutely killer looks.