Daytona Bike Week 2024: Buell Attendance to Include SuperTouring Prototype

Curious what Buell’s up to for their future lineups? We’re told you’ll get a nice eyeful at Daytona Bike Week 2024.

It’s been a little over a year since Buell revealed the Super Cruiser, a bike designed in collaboration with Roland Sands Design and showing off over $120 Million in preorders since September of 2023.

This year, riders will be able to see the Super Cruiser in person at the 10-day Daytona Bike Week rally alongside Buell’s current lineup, some exclusive, one-off paint schemes created especially for the event, and one or two “production intent prototypes” incubating for the near future!

A view of Buell’s incubating SuperTouring prototype. which will be present at Daytona Bike Week. Media provided by Buell.

A little more on Buell’s “production intent prototypes”

According to a recent press release, Buell has worked hard in the evolution of a new model: The SuperTouring modular superbike.

This machine is a little different, even for a Buell bike. While the Baja 1190 Dune Racer, Hammerhead, 1190SX, and the Super Cruiser sport some or all of the quirky perks typically associated with Buell (unique Zero Torsional Load™ disc brakes, Fuel-in-Frame chassis), the SuperTouring is looking to land the title of “world’s fastest adaptive motorcycle” by converting to a track bike in under an hour.

The jury’s still out on whether or not we will be able to see this awesome feat at Bike Week, so stay tuned.

A view of Buell’s Hammerhead. Media provided by Buell.

What does Buell’s CEO have to say about attendance at Bike Week?

Based on the statement, Buell CEO Bill Melvin is more than a little excited at the prospect of showing off what Buell has to offer:

Daytona Bike Week is a super fun highlight to start our 2024 calendar, and this year’s going to be awesome, showing off company growth, innovations, and the hot energy for the Super Cruisers. Buell’s committed to pushing the boundaries of performance and design, all while fulfilling the needs of the American biker community.” – Bill Melvin, CEO, Buell Motorcycle

A view of Buell’s 40th-anniversary Freedom Edition Hammerhead. Media provided by Buell.

Where can I see Buell’s bikes at Bike Week?

The press release states that Buell’s tent will be located along Destination Daytona.

When is the 2024 Bike Week?

Daytona Bike Week 2024 is scheduled to run from March 1-10, with Bike Week’s Facebook page citing around half a million being typical attendance for the annual event.

