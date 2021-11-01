Buell Launches 2022 Hammerhead 1190 via Buellvana® Reservation System

Lean, Mean, and On The Move

Buell is back – and as of today, they’ve just released their Hammerhead 1190 to the masses.

When we last covered this story, the American manufacturer was resurrecting back into the market with a supersport called the ‘Hammerhead,’ with the promise of 10 bikes by 2024.

“We start with the fastest American production motorcycles, hand-built in the USA, so that’s a nice start!” said CEO Bill Melvin in a report from RoadRacingWorld. “We’re building out those platforms for more touring and adventure models, then we’re expanding our [engine] displacements to be competitive with other global brands. The passionate Buell Nation can grow and thrive again.”

Well, the brand has delivered, despite pandemic restrictions and chip shortages – so we’re already impressed and excited to see the bike itself in its natural habitat.

Designed in collaboration with iconic Buell designer Ryan Hahn, the Hammerhead 1190 is, according to Buell’s official website, “built from start to finish with pride, joy and a relentless passion to bring you another world-class sport bike from the heart of America.”

Apart from the wicked aesthetics (who else names their bike after a shark and then gives it shark-like gill vents??), this baby is fast – purported to house a hefty 185hp with its high-performance 72-degree V-Twin engine (with 13.4:1 compression). The website’s press release also states that the Hammerhead sports EFI with 4 injectors, spitting out 101.6 ft-lbs of torque @ 8200 rpm(137.8 Nm @ 8200 rpm).

That’s enough to blow anybody’s wig off, given the machine weighs in at 419lbs (190kg) dry – slightly less than the Suzuki GSX-R1000R, Kawasaki ZX-10R, and Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Other perks for this race-ready rumbler include a vacuum-operated slipper clutch, front suspension in the form of Showa’s inverted big piston front forks, and a rear suspension single shock from the same company, as well as a 220mm rear disc brake (2-piston) from Hayes Performance, and a 386mm (15.19”) single perimeter rotor, 8-piston, inside-out caliper for the front brakes.

Buell states that you can now get your hands on the Hammerhead 1190 via their all-new online Buellvana® Reservation System and hold a production slot for $25 – a wee bit cheaper than the $1000 reservation perk currently live with Damon Motorcycles‘s electric motorcycle models.

“We have tested the Buellvana® model over the last 3 years, and it works flawlessly,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co, in the Buellvana® press release. “Customers want an easy transaction and product delivered right to their community. Dealers want satisfied customers, a manufacturer that helps them solve issues, with an opportunity to maintain their profit margin. Buellvana® achieves that and will be a model of the future for manufacturers.”

Let us know what you think of Buell’s new beauty; check out the photo gallery courtesy of Buell’s website below – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.