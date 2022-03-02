Buell’s Dirt Bike Prototype Set For Daytona Bike Week in Big Reveal

Buell’s set to unveil two bikes at the Daytona Bike Week – and one of them is apparently a refreshed and ready version of Buell’s first venture into dirt (the same that won the 2020 AMA Pro Hillclimb Championship).

Our report today comes from RevZilla, who was able to snag Buell’s CEO, Bill Melvin, for a little chat. Naturally, the chat involved the new up-and-coming bikes from the twice-resurrected bike brand – and the one that we’re particularly interested in is the Baja DR, or ‘Dune Racer’.

The Baja DR is a dirt bike – and not just any dirt bike. Featuring a similar set of specs as the original 1190HCR, the Baja boasts a v-twin heart capable of punching out 175 pretty ponies and a stunning 101 ft-lbs of torquedos, mated to a trellis frame with adjustable swingarm, and a very nice 26.75 degrees of rake at the front.

“It’s a beast,” enthuses Melvin.

“We’re excited about it. There are plans to have future models that will be dual-sports, but first, this bike is such an animal with such speed, we’re starting it as a Baja Dune Racer.”

“On Saturday, March 5th at high noon, Buell will unveil the new Baja DR (Dune Racer) test prototype in their booth at Destination Daytona,” adds Buell’s press release.

“The Buell Baja DR will be the world’s fastest production dirt bike, built right here in America.”

Stay tuned for updates, as we will be sure to post as soon as we hear updates on this end.

