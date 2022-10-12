Dainese’s All-New STELVIO D-air® Touring Jacket

Meet Dainese’s STELVIO D-air® Touring Jacket, featuring a new airbag that’s hit the sweet-spot for tourers worldwide.

According to Dainese’s recent press release, it’s got D-air®, “the only airbag compliant with certification both on the chest and on the back, providing the equivalent protection to 8 chest protectors and 7 back protectors, without the restrictions of traditional hardshells.”

If you haven’t heard of D-air® before, it’s essentially a bit of advanced tech that not only makes for a great airbag, but times everything in such a way as to guarantee top-of-the-market performance.

Inside the airbag, the software (which has been in use since 2007 in MotoGP’s circuits), “detects and analyses data from the sensors 1.000 times per second,” working through “a patented internal Microfilaments Technology [that] ensures that the air that inflates the airbag propagates in balanced way.”

The algorithm also catches things like:

low-sides

High-sides

Object/vehicle and rear-end collisions

Collisions when stopped (e.g. rear-end collision at a stop light)

As for the jacket herself, we’re looking at Dainese’s usual commitment to quality in the form of waterproof and breathable four-way stretch D-Dry® XT membrane, with waterproof zippered air vents to ensure breathability and Pro-Armor 2.0 (EN 1621.1-certified level 2) protectors on the shoulders and elbows.

Expect to fork over around $1,599.95 USD (excluding shipping and taxes) for the STELVIO D-air® Touring, as new safety tech doesn’t come cheap – nor, I think, would you want it to.

