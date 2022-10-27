Custom Eye Candy: The Revival Grunt, No. 018

When we first covered the unique electric off-roading machines that are Volcon’s Grunt and Runt, the brand was celebrating their niche as the first electric off-roading motorcycle company.

Today, Volcon’s electric motorcycles are being celebrated around the world for their sturdy build and unique aesthetic – and that includes a recent project submitted by Volcon to the talented team at Revival Cycles.

‘The Revival Grunt,’ a custom build completed by Revival Cycles for electric off-roading motorcycle brand Volcon. Media sourced from Revival Cycles.

“Volcon approached Revival Cycles looking for a re-imagined Volcon – Grunt, with a few caveats,” explains the coverage from Revival.

“The big fat tires must stay, the overall frame shape must stay and it must look completely unique!”

With the tires and the chassis being untouchable, designer Ed Boyd was brought in to do a bit of magic.

The end result?

Seamless, rounded-edge fiberglass fairings (and attachments), dressing a blacked-out chassis with hand-formed seat, which in turn showed off a complete relocation of all electrical stuffs by the motor.

There was a snag, of course – there always is for unique builds like this.

Apparently, the bodywork didn’t fit the frame of the bike when it came off the 3D printer; extra labor was needed to hand-shape the things. After that headache was completed, the team bent the rules a bit (Volcon didn’t say they couldn’t alter the SUB-frame…).

The back end of the bike was chopped in favor of a cantilevered alternative, drawing the eye’s from the caferacer lines across the chassis torso to the CNC machined gauge mount, front grips (garbed in white posh), and a very nice dual-projector headlight.

A new Ohlins TTX 36 shock (with a bit extra angle) was added to an inverted swingarm and one-off brackets as well, bringing the bike a bit of lean for whoever is destined to ride this thing (pending, as no one has told us the eventual resting place of the bubbly fellow).

All that work, and we’re told the 330lb unit stayed the same 330lb – though the visuals soon prove the differences had in this project.

What do you think of this build? Do you like it better than the original Grunt? Be sure to let us know in the comments – you know we love hearing from you.

