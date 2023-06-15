Custom Eye Candy: Tamarit and the “Missile”

The team at Tamarit’s gone and made a beauty of a beast, using a Triumph Thruxton 1200 R to create an elegant machine with a remote-adjustable seat and a list of chromed-out parts so long that the only bits not included are the front fairings and the fuel tank.

Coverage from Tamarit tells us that the tank in question was borrowed from a Speed Twin, with the iconic hydraulic monocoque tech and integrated seat requiring Tamarit to also modify the frame.

“The Missile” from Tamarit Motorcycles. Media sourced from Tamarit Motorcycles.

The bike’s iconic engine stayed put, but rims, Brembo brake calipers, bolts, the big sump guard and Zard exhaust were all chromed-plated, highlighting Tamarit’s choice of Black paint and a unique, one-off front fairing that screams cafe racer elegance.

A polarised windshield, the dual front headlight – one round, one flat – and the addition of a longer swingarm from a Scrambler 1200 XE create a dark aesthetic with a futuristic flavor; the new swingarm, we’re told, also helps lighten the bike, stretching out the Thruxton’s length by a stunning 25-30cm and providing extra strength to the overall structure of the thing.

In short, Tamarit’s given us an absolute stunner that wouldn’t look out of place in the next Bond action flick…though we’re told the “Missile” was created for a client and, as such, will not be available for a scoot over Coca-Cola-scrubbed cobblestones anytime soon.

What do you think of the Tamarit “Missile?”