Custom Eye Candy: Honda Super Cub Gets Sophisticated Scrambler Build

I love riding small bikes fast.

Maybe it’s the ease with which you can slap through the gearbox on a sunny urban street situation or squeeze through traffic without having to suck it in – maybe it’s Maybelline.

Regardless, anybody who is hankering for a small-cc scoot with a good weight/power ratio knows to hit up Honda, the mastermind behind the other popular mini-bikes in Team Red’s range: The effortlessly classic Monkey, the it-scene Super Cub, and the pro-hooning Grom.

Taking all of this into account – and the fact that Honda’s Super Cub has a rabid fan group that’s partially contributed to over 100 million in cumulative sales as of 2017 – it’s rather surprising, then, that we haven’t seen many shops try their turn at tweaking the thing.

Today, then, we give a bow and take a gander at the work done by Jack Lamburn at a UK-based bike shop called Scar’s Motorcycles.

Based on a 1979 Super Cub C70, Lamburn’s scrambler-style project, according to TopSpeed, involved “larger wheels, knobbly tyres, [and] a 125cc engine” (instead of the original 70cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine).

Obviously, for this sleek and subtle mono-toned theme, the Cub was stripped of bodywork to favor instead a light and functional aesthetic, courtesy of a straight-thru exhaust, handlebars with internal wiring, leg shields custom-created from aluminum (an homage to the original Super Sub Build), and a deep metallic blue paint job, with bronze-powder-coated rims to seal the deal.

We dig the minimalism as well as the scenery; should we ever find this beastie, we’ll be requesting a ride…preferably in a Bond suit and under cover of dark.

*All media sourced from TopSpeed *