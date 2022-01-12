Custom Eye Candy: A Monster SR4, Courtesy of Paolo Tesio

2003 Never Looked So Good

Every time we smack into a top-shelf custom build, we’re impressed at how frequently minimalism plays a role in the final project.

Take this badass 2003 Ducati Monster SR4, for instance.

Labeled by HiConsumption as ‘proof that [Ducati] can get more badass,’ the build itself – completed by none other than Italian automotive designer Paolo Tesio – pays homage to the model year while simultaneously introducing new elements, such as the new-cast tail, a specially-designed rear sub-frame, 43mm adjustable Showa front suspension and “A Ducati MH900 headlight [to] enhance the nose-down stance of the bike.”

The machine also features a tucked exhaust (none of that balls-hot rubbish) and a four-stroke, 90° L-twin cylinder engine rated at 996cc, or 113 hp @ 8750 rpm with 95.5 Nm / 70.4 ft-lb of yank available @ 7000 rpm.

Complete the kit and caboodle with a monochrome color scheme and old-school Ducati badging, and you’ve got yourself a 399lb hooner with kickass forks that would put any bike lover at the front of their seat.

We’re not told what the value of this machine would be, but judging on the bodywork alone, we’re thinking this unit would be one for the cleaner part of the garage.

What do you think?

*All media has been sourced from HiConsumption and HotCars*