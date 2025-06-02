Cortech Versa-Flo Jacket Review

Breakdown With a classic bomber-inspired style and ample protection, the Cortech Versa-Flo Jacket looks to dominate the entry-level jacket market. Unlike most riding jackets, your purchase includes elbow, shoulder, and back armor inserts with pockets expertly tailored to size. The inner waterproof liner will keep you dry, but can also be removed if desired. High-quality YKK brand zippers offer secure storage for all your belongings across 5 separate pockets. Design Quality Fit, Feel & Size Protection Features Value for Money Pros CE Level 1 elbow, shoulders, and back armor included Inner waterproof/breathable zip-out full sleeve liner Rolled shoulders, pre-curved rotated sleeves, and 4-way stretch for an excellent fit Ample YKK brand zippered pockets for secure storage 2 Inner waterproof cell phone pockets Cons The large Mag-Zip magnetic zipper could scratch the gas tank while in a riding position The jacket has a tendency to ride up your back and expose your skin The inner waterproof liner wraps tightly around your lower-mid torso 4.4 Where to Buy Helmet House RevZilla Amazon

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is my summary of Cortech’s Versa-Flo Jacket:

The Versa-Flo Jacket retails for $189.99 USD.

The jacket is available in Black and Grey across 6 sizes (Small – 3XL)

Classic bomber style design with 450 denier nylon and 450 denier poly mesh construction

CE Level 1 Armanox elbow, shoulder, and back armor is included in your purchase

Very discreet and well-hidden vents blend seamlessly into the design of the jacket

Due to its classic bomber fit, the jacket tends to ride up and expose your back while in a riding position

Inner waterproof full sleeve liner tightly wraps around your lower-mid torso, tricking your brain into thinking the jacket is sitting much higher on your back than it is

Made from extremely durable and high-quality materials with expert construction

Thoughtful features throughout, such as hidden arm snaps, 4-way stretch at shoulders and elbows, 2 inner waterproof cell phone pockets, and more

Plenty of pockets for maximum storage capacity, 5 of which are secured by strong YKK brand zippers

Exceptional value for money and a top choice in the entry-level range

Versa-Flo: Stylish & Waterproof

You may have noticed that for the majority of my career as a reviewer, I’ve always worn a riding hoodie. After two years, I figured it was time to venture further into the world of gear and try my hand at a riding jacket.

I planned to have this new jacket for the start of the riding season. In Canada, that means cold temperatures, wet weather conditions, and minimal sun. With that in mind, I started researching jackets with my needs in mind.

Comfortable, protective, and weather-resistant were my only requirements. While that may seem like a simple list, it can be very difficult to get right. After stumbling across the Versa-Flo Jacket by Cortech, I thought that it might be a good fit.

After connecting with the team at Helmet House, they graciously agreed to a review of the jacket, and I got to work. Over the course of 2 months, this jacket has been put to the test and has certainly held its own.

Ample Protection

Let’s start with protection, as the Versa-Flo has ample to offer. Perhaps what drew me to the jacket the most was just how much armor was packed into what appeared to be a standard, entry-level textile jacket. By looking at it, you’d never know that each high-impact area is thoroughly protected and reinforced.

Included in your purchase are Armanox armor inserts for the shoulder, elbow, and back. Each insert is impact tested and CE certified to EN 1621.2, level 1. If you’ve bought a motorcycle jacket before, you know that back armor is typically not included. +1 point for value!

As a whole, the jacket is abrasion, impact, and tear tested to CE certified A EN 17092-2. That means that even though the armor inserts are protecting you against impact, there are other components within the jacket that protect against abrasion and tear. I can’t find any information online as to what those components may be, so hopefully, Cortech can clear that up.

While certifications always sound great on paper, I was more interested in how it actually performed.

Admittedly, very well! Of course, I haven’t been in an accident to give you first-hand experience on how much it did/didn’t hurt, but I can tell you the armor is a pleasure to ride in. The shoulder and elbow armor is very thin and flexible, allowing you to keep a full range of motion, and does not hinder your movement or comfort.

The back armor, however, may be an issue in warmer temperatures. The insert is not only large, but fairly thick too. The insert itself also doesn’t have any means of ventilation, foreshadowing a sweaty back on a hot summer’s day.

Another protective feature I liked is the rigid, yet flexible, plastic sliders on the shoulders. This will help your body slide across the ground should you be in an accident and land shoulder-first.

If you’re looking to upgrade your armor inserts, be sure to check out our Best Armor Inserts list for 2025.

Protection: 80%

A Classic Bomber Style Jacket

As you might’ve already deduced, the Versa-Flo Jacket is a bomber-style jacket. Typical bomber jackets are waist-length, have a zippered front, ribbed cuffs, a waistband, and a simple, flat collar. All of these design characteristics can be found on the Versa-Flo Jacket.

Currently, the Versa-Flo Jacket is available in Black or Grey. I would’ve liked to see a few more color options, but perhaps in the future, Cortech will make those additions.

With this being a motorcycle jacket, the design team has added a few elements to the jacket for the rider’s convenience. For example, unlike traditional bomber jackets, the pockets have zippers to better protect your belongings. Traditional snap pockets would not be of use on a motorcycle.

The sleeve cuffs have thumb holes to prevent the sleeves from rolling up, leaving your skin exposed in a slide. Another neat detail is hidden upper arm snaps, allowing you to tuck away excess material, effectively eliminating bulk and preventing wind drag.

The main zipper is massive and makes use of a magnetic closure at the bottom. Perhaps it’s just me, but I found it difficult to connect and unnecessary. What’s more, I didn’t enjoy the idea of having such a large zipper to potentially scratch my gas tank.

There are a few subtle reflective elements on the front, back, and arms that are incorporated nicely into the overall design. I didn’t find that they negatively impacted the look of the jacket, unlike the reflective elements on the Sidi ARX Air Riding Shoes.

Sprinkled throughout the jacket are impressively well-hidden vents. Truthfully, I didn’t even know they were there until I went to take pictures for this review and stumbled across them. They are discreetly placed on the arms, torso, and back.

Overall, I think the jacket looks great and is almost indistinguishable from a traditional streetwear bomber. I found it difficult to find flaws within the design itself. Aside from its lack of color options and the front zipper being overly large, I was extremely impressed.

If textile jackets aren’t your thing, our list of the Best Cruiser Motorcycle Jackets should be your next read!

Design: 85%

High Quality Materials Only

Quality is a huge factor when looking at riding jackets. After all, they’re meant to cover and protect roughly 50% of your body! Would you trust your skin with some poorly made rag?

Everything about this jacket looks and feels premium. I combed this thing over meticulously inside and out, trying to find a defect or a flaw, but couldn’t. Even just holding it up in front of me, the weight felt just right.

Seriously, though, I don’t think Cortech saved any expense with this jacket. While I wasn’t a fan of the size of the front zipper, I have to admit that the YYK brand zippers used throughout the jacket are strong and secure.

All the stitching is done perfectly and free of frays. The armor pockets are perfectly placed and tailored to the exact size of the inserts to prevent them from sliding out of place. Hell, even the snap closures on the sleeves feel durable!

Hats off to Cortech, they’ve set the bar high as far as quality goes!

Quality: 100%

Fit, Feel & Sizing

I hate to say it, but here is where things get a bit rocky for the Versa-Flo jacket. While I love the design of the jacket and have preached its quality, I did not love the fit. Let me explain.

The Versa-Flo jacket is available in 6 different sizes, ranging from Small to 3XL. I asked for a size Large, as this is what I typically wear, regardless of what it is. Shirt, sweater, hoodie, jacket – I’m a size large. To no surprise, the Versa-Flo Jacket fit me perfectly… until I zipped it up.

On the shoulders, the jacket could not have fit any better. It is snug where it needs to be, yet stretchy and flexible in all the places you’d expect. The pre-curved sleeves and rolled shoulders pair well to give you a natural feeling, as if you’re not wearing a jacket at all.

The sleeves come down to the perfect length and stop just before my hands. I can comfortably use the thumb loops without the sleeves feeling stretched or tight. In the chest, I have more than enough room to breathe, move freely, and wear a thicker undershirt if need be.

The problems started once I zipped it up. As we covered, the Versa-Flo is a bomber-style jacket, meaning it stops at waist length. That is fine, for a normal jacket, but maybe not for a motorcycle jacket. I’m sure you can see where I’m going with this.

Once you enter a riding position, the jacket rides up, leaving your back exposed. Because bomber jackets have a waistband, there’s no way for that jacket to come back down unless you pull it down. This is extremely distracting and dangerous on a bike.

I believe that Cortech tried to counter this problem by adding additional length to the back of the jacket, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. On my Harley, my riding position is fairly neutral compared to the forward lean on a sport or naked bike. If I’m experiencing the jacket lifting, I’m sure a forward position would only amplify the issue.

To make matters worse, the inner waterproof liner amplifies this problem. The elastic waist on it stops roughly on my mid-lower torso. When the jacket is zipped, the elastic waistband of the liner tightly wraps around my body, which in turn tricks my mind into thinking more of my back is exposed than it really is.

Needless to say, I took the liner out after the very first ride. While it was unfortunate I no longer had a waterproof layer, my brain constantly telling me my jacket was halfway up my back was both dangerous and annoying.

Now I’m willing to say that perhaps this issue is unique to me, and maybe I have a larger torso. I’m not sure, you be the judge of that based on the photos. Regardless, I’d love to see Cortech incorporate a way to attach the jacket to your riding pants. This will effectively prevent the jacket from lifting, while still maintaining that classic bomber style.

A similar solution can be found on RAVEN Moto’s Lorica Hoodie, where they’ve incorporated a snap closure along the waistband that can be fastened to your belt loop.

Fit, Feel & Sizing: 75%

Features Sure to Impress

The Versa-Flo Jacket is jam-packed with features that just keep on giving. I enjoyed discovering them as I continued to ride in it, almost like hidden Easter eggs. I’ve already covered a few throughout this review, such as the thumb loops on the sleeve, but there’s still so much more to discuss!

My personal favorite is the ample number of pockets spread throughout the jacket. The Versa-Flo has pockets in traditional areas, such as on either side of the zipper close to the waistband, but also throws in a few more for convenience.

On the chest is a large zippered pocket that is large enough to store your wallet, house keys, and more. It’s secured by the same premium YKK brand zippers used throughout the jacket. A second and third pocket can be found in the same position, but on the inner layers. This pocket is slightly bigger, discreet, easy to access, and extremely secure. I found that it was the perfect place to keep my registration slip.

Perhaps the most beneficial pockets are the two interior waterproof cell phone pockets. These pockets are fastened through a strong velcro enclosure on the top and will keep your device completely dry. It holds firmly against your body, so no need to worry about it slipping. I loved being able to store all my belongings in my jacket as opposed to in my jean pockets. There is one on the waterproof liner, as well as inside the main shell of the jacket.

Moving away from pockets, another key feature of the Versa-Flo Jacket is the Aqua-Barrier waterproof and breathable zip-out full sleeve liner. This is Cortech’s official name for the aforementioned waterproof liner I had trouble with. If you are planning on riding in wet conditions, this liner will effortlessly keep you dry.

Aside from that, the Versa-Flo has numerous other features that enhance rider comfort and convenience. For example, rolled shoulders and pre-curved, rotated sleeves enhance comfort, while the Ideal Mag-Zip magnetic zipper is meant to make zipping up the jacket easier while wearing gloves.

I didn’t find myself longing for something more while riding in the Versa-Flo. I felt like it had an abundant offering of thoughtful features that made my overall riding experience more enjoyable. I’d like the Cortech team to take another look at the inner liner, as I mentioned, but other than that, I was more than happy!

Features: 85%

Value For Money

Truth be told, I think you’re going to be hard pressed to find a jacket that offers as much value as the Versa-Flo does, and at such a competitive price point. It truly is an all-in-one riding jacket that offers great protection and highly sought-after features.

Coming in under $200, it qualifies as an entry-level jacket but looks and performs like a mid-range, or even top-of-the-line. I was very impressed with the high-quality feel and materials used in its construction. The features it comes with are huge benefits that greatly enhance my riding experience, as opposed to just looking good on paper.

Referring to our Best Textile Motorcycle Jackets list for 2025, the only jacket in the entry-level range that’s waterproof retails for $60 more than the Versa-Flo. In addition, elbow, shoulder, and back armor are included with your purchase. As I previously mentioned, the back protector is typically sold separately, and at a hefty price point.

If you’re looking for something with more resistance to abrasion, a leather jacket may be better suited for you. We’ve got you covered with our top picks on our Best Leather Motorcycle Jackets list.

Value for Money: 100%

Final Verdict

What are you waiting for?

If you haven’t bought the Cortech Versa-Flo Jacket, you’re missing out. This armored fortress brings ample to the table that more than justifies its sub-$200 price tag. While I may have experienced some concerns with the fit, that may not hold true for every rider.

Do your due diligence and be sure to reference the size chart before ordering. You can even reach out to the team at Helmet House or RevZilla prior to ordering if you need additional clarification.

All that is to say that this jacket is a top pick and should be in every rider’s closet.

Pros

CE Level 1 elbow, shoulder, and back armor included

Inner waterproof/breathable zip-out full sleeve liner

Rolled shoulders, pre-curved rotated sleeves, and 4-way stretch for an excellent fit

Ample YKK brand zippered pockets for secure storage

2 Inner waterproof cell phone pockets

Cons

The large Mag-Zip magnetic zipper could scratch the gas tank while in a riding position

The jacket has a tendency to ride up your back and expose your skin

The inner waterproof liner wraps tightly around your lower-mid torso

Where to Buy

Photo Gallery