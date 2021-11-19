Colorado: New RevZilla showroom Showcases “A Different Flavor of Motorcycles”

Joanne Donn takes her work seriously.

She’s the showroom manager for RevZilla’s new store in Denver, Colorado, built in the heart of what the locals call the “RiNo” art district – a community that is as saturated with diverse flavors as it is welcoming of new ones.

For Donn, the store couldn’t have possibly chosen a better location.

“This store embodies what bikers really are,” Donn says. “We represent a different flavor of motorcycles that consumers didn’t know existed…a unique personality, and there’s no mistaking where you are.”

True to its location, the store celebrates inclusivity in all backgrounds, shapes, sizes, and sexual orientations – the good people at RevZilla don’t discriminate, and they are all for the tight-knit community vibe that motorcyclists are so well known for.

“There’s not a lot of people like me who run stores like these,” Don admits.

The store will continue to cater to a good five-digit number of riders in the area, seeing as Colorado’s archives at the Motorcycle Industry Council show over 64,000 motorcycles logged that scoot about within half an hour of the store itself. This is mostly due to the glorious topography of Denver – specifically, the large list of riding routes that twist along and through the Rocky Mountains.

“In-store, consumers are greeted by a team of motorsports experts who are excited to help you find a set-up that works for you,” explains the report.

“Their showroom is full of manufacturing brands who are showcasing new lines of gear for beginner riders or riders who might not meet the stereotypical mold of a ‘motorcyclist.’ The shop allows customers to try on gear instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars through online purchases.”

“Moto-enthusiasts travel from all over the country to have the opportunity to shop for gear in person and enjoy Colorado terrain while they are here,” Donn says with a smile.

“Having a brick-and-mortar store is a rarity in the motorsports industry since most brands are exclusively e-commerce.”

Wishing RevZilla the best as they continue their journey into the physical world of retail; in the meantime, be sure to check out RevZilla’s website, as well as other news we’ve curated from our archives just for you.

Drop a comment; you know we love to hear from you – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.