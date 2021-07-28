Motorcycle NewsHarley Davidson

Celebrate The Summer With Harley Davidson’s “LET’S RIDE CHALLENGE”

Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, featuring the iconic Harley Davidson Panhead Chopper

Harley Davidson has just announced their “LET’S RIDE CHALLENGE” – and the sweepstakes are sweeter than a double-dipped vanilla cone on a hot July afternoon.

The “LET’S RIDE CHALLENGE” starts in two days, on July 30th, and will continue through September 30th.

a trifecta of riders wearing military-style helmets and scooting down a bridge on a blue skied, sunny day.

Riders hankering to rack up the miles and unlock prizes can register via H-D’s website or through the H-D App, where riders can log the miles for the challenge.

Theo Keetell, VP of Marketing for Harley Davidson, has said in a statement:

“We want to acknowledge and reward our Harley-Davidson riders, in the United States and Canada, for all the miles they’re putting in this summer. The ‘Lets Ride Challenge’ sweepstakes will encourage our riders to seek out new adventures, unlock new prizes via the H-D.com app, and experience instant win games as part of the Harley-Davidson community.”

a view of a rider enjoying the tail-end of a ride, taking off her helmet in the sunset

Prizes for the “LET’S RIDE CHALLENGE” will be won when riders visit a local H-D dealer and participate in ride-related activities and milestones.

Harley Davidson will be giving out bigger prize chances by stacking the challenge’s activity, and milestone successes as the sweepstakes continue through the summer.

A view of a Harley Davidson rider enjoying the view on a sunny day

Harley Davidson boasts one of the strongest communities this side of the Hemispheres, and we at WebBikeWorld can’t wait to see what y’all get up to with this challenge.

Stay safe – ATGATT always! – and see you on the road.

