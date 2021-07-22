A Look Into Harley Davidson’s New H-D1™ MARKETPLACE

Harley Davidson has just revealed the all-new H-D1™ MARKETPLACE to the wide web.

The Marketplace is part of a new five-year game plan to expand the brand’s appeal to a younger generation and will provide riders with the ability to find, buy and sell H-D bikes across the country online.

The program will be backed by Harley’s dealer network. Using the Harley Davidson Certified™ program, all certified pre-owned motorcycles will undergo a 110-point quality assurance inspection by H-D technicians and are sold with a 1-year factory-backed limited warranty on the engine and transmission.

Here are a few more pros of Harley Davidson’s H-D1™ MARKETPLACE, according to their website:

Get Back on the Road

Search Pre-Owned Inventory

Thousands of quality H-D Certified ™ and pre-owned bikes

Book Test Rides

Request a test ride through the H-D1 ™ Marketplace

Financing Available

Sell/Trade a Bike

Submit a request so a dealer can make an offer

“The launch of H-D1 Marketplace is the first step towards our ambitious transformation of H-D.com into the leading online destination for everything Harley-Davidson,” says Jochen Zeitz, Chief Executive Chairman, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

“We want our online presence to connect and support our H-D network – from enhanced online experiences, unique community engagement, to exclusive content and learning.”

“The H-D1 Marketplace platform will connect our customers, community, and our strong dealer network, with the goal to become the largest marketplace for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the United States.”

Harley Davidson‘s launch is remaining in the USA for now, though there is speculation that the H-D1™ MARKETPLACE will soon be made available to other countries in the coming months.

Suit up, show off those leathers, and stay tuned for updates!