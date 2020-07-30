Harley-Davidson Announces the Let’s Ride Challenge

Prizes and Motorcycles

To help support riding everywhere, Harley-Davidson has a new Let’s Ride Challenge that’s designed to get people out riding. Through riding-related activities, participants earn Let’s Ride Challenge entries for a chance to win prizes, including a custom 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S motorcycle.

“More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure,” said Jon Bekefy, General Manager of Brand Marketing. “The Let’s Ride Challenge is Harley-Davidson’s invitation for all riders in this challenging time to rediscover adventure through socially-distanced riding to find freedom for the soul.”

If you’re interested in participating you can earn entries into the sweepstakes by doing the following things:

Ride 0 – 600 miles to earn 5 entries

Ride 601-1200 miles to earn an additional 5 entries

Demo a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for 5 entries

Take a second demo ride for an additional 5 entries

Take Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider Course and learn to ride to earn 15 entries

There are also special rides that you can do that will help your chances. These will be done through the dealership or through the Harley App. To participate, you’ll need to head over to Harley’s website or download the Harley app on your smartphone. The Sweepstakes begins July 31, with multiple prizes going out.