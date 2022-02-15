CAKE Releases Anti-Poaching Ösa flex AP / Ösa+ AP Electric Motorcycles

Proceeds To Be Donated to Conservation Efforts

We all knew at this point that CAKE’s electric machines were being snatched up by the biggies for a few neat projects around the motorcycle industry proper. From CAKE’s partnership with FIM to bring utility machines to the trackside, to their partnership with Polestar to bring their unique machines to EU dealerships country-wide – even “committing to developing a EV motocross race series ‘much like the FIA Formula E World Championships’” and securing over 60 million US dollars to expand their presence globally (winning a few design awards along the way), the brand seems to go from strength to strength.

Now, as if all those baskets of eggs weren’t enough, we’re told by a report from InsideHook that CAKE’s newest unit duo – the Ösa flex AP and the Ösa+ AP – have been designed specifically for anti-poaching efforts.

An electric motorcycle?

Anti-poaching?

Apparently, the the Ösa flex AP and the Ösa+ AP’s ultra-quiet sound profile and minimalist build (and readily-available torquedoes) mean that poachers won’t hear them coming – and the bike’s importance in conservation efforts carries over to the brand’s proceeds, a portion of which will purportedly be given to the Southern African Wildlife College.

It’s a small effort to aid the restoration of ecologies around the country, but it’s one that CAKE is dead-serious about maintaining – and we like that verve.

Our best to CAKE’s continued efforts on this spectrum; for more stories like this, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter, where our main man Cameron Martel curates the best of wBW, twice a week, to make the easy evening read that much more cozy and hassle-free.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from InsideHook and CAKE*