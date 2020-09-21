Cake Wins German Design Council’s 2021 German Design Award

In the Excellent Product Design – Utility Vehicles Category

The Cake Ösa electric motorcycle recently won a German Design Council award for excellent product design in the utility vehicles category. The awards seek to recognize products that provide pioneering contributions to the German design world.

This isn’t the first time the bike has been recognized for its design, and it also received a special mention in the eco-design category as well.

“Being recognized for the Ösa by the German Design Council is a true honor and amplifies CAKE’s mission of inspiring towards a zero-emission society—combining excitement with responsibility,” commented Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of CAKE. “While the Ösa is a super simple and easy-to-operate motorcycle, it’s a somewhat complex creation; it’s an electric vehicle that has the modularity of LEGO—sort of a hybrid between a truck and a Swiss Army knife.”

The awards are prestigious in Germany. They were established on the initiative of the German Bundestag(the lower house of German parliament) as a foundation in 1953. Since then, it has become an important and highly-sought-after award by designers and companies alike.

The Ösa electric motorcycle is truly an innovative machine. It’s heavily influenced by the idea of a workbench, and it’s essentially an electric mobile workbench that you can ride and use to transport items and materials. It’s an innovative look at what a motorcycle can be, and it comes as little surprise to me that Cake is able to win some design awards. It will be interesting to see how things progress with the Ösa.