Cake and Polestar Announced a Brand Partnership

The Swedish Electric Vehicle Companies Work Together

Cake seems to be rolling right along, and the company has just announced a brand partnership with Polestar, which is the electric car arm of Volvo. While this partnership opens up some interesting options for both brands, the key takeaway from the partnership is that Cake will sell its lightweight electric motorcycles in Polestar’s European showrooms.

The companies started working together in 2019 when both organizations noticed they have a common goal and common brand values. The Scandinavian design and electric powertrains of their vehicles made for an obvious match-up.

“Polestar feels a kinship with CAKE, sharing both a belief in redefining performance and a passion for design. Our desire to help create an electrified and emission-free future is a clear bridge between us,” commented Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

The collaboration between the brands will enable both Polestar and Cake to reach new audiences and drive more interactions with customers. Cake founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn said that the motorcycle industry as a whole is shifting towards electrification. This move is obviously a way for his company to better position itself in the future to be one of the leaders in that space.