“Build Back Better” Act Will Give Electric Motorcyclists 30% Tax Break

Over the weeks, I’ve noticed a trend among the good readers of wBW.

Y’all either love or hate electric motorcycles.

And for those of you that love ‘em, there’s always a hefty MSRP to complain about.

Not that we blame you – Yoinking out $21,999 for Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire One in a day and age where technology is advancing at the speed of light is ballsy, and we commend you.

To that effect, we’re about to step into the legislature of the federal government of the United States – because if Jalopnik is right, Americans are about to get a huge tax break on their electric motorcycles, and at this point, any sort of credit would be peachy.

The report states that the “Build Back Better” act has been revised and edited for months by Congress, with relief only breaking this past Friday as a version of the bill was finally passed.

The bill’s decree? As of Friday, November 19, a 30% tax credit for e-bikes and electric motorcycles will be considered, though the report states that the credit tops out at $1,500 for e-bikes and $7,500 for electric motorcycles.

“The credits are fully refundable, meaning you don’t need to owe $7,500 in taxes to get $7,500 in returns, but they’re limited by income — the credit starts to phase out once you earn above $75,000 per year. Those two stipulations point to a credit specifically designed to make EVs accessible to lower-income people, an admirable endeavor for Congress to undertake.”

Keep in mind – just because a bill is passed doesn’t mean that it has been approved. They still have a long haul through the Senate and the President’s desk before becoming law – but we can hope.

We will keep our ear low to the ground for you on this story; in the meantime, drop a comment below – we read every single one and love to hear from you.

Be sure to also brush up on new bikes to be featured at EICMA tomorrow, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.